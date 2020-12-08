Americans wants tighter gun control; will Biden and Harris come through? | COMMENTARY

A holistic approach to reducing gun deaths will also require the new administration to engage governmental agencies, cities and states, and influential and unexpected voices. The Department of Health and Human Services, for instance, should identify existing grant programs that can support violence intervention programs and fund trauma informed care to help communities struggling with cyclical gun violence. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) can focus its enforcement efforts on firearm dealers who have a history of selling firearms that end up being used in crimes.