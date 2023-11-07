Peter Jensen: Looking for a legal patsy for Donald Trump? I know just the fall guy. | STAFF COMMENTARY

Stephen Miller, a senior advisor for former President Donald Trump, speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas on July 11, 2021. Several of Trump's key allies, including Miller, are drawing up lists of lawyers they plan to hire if the former president returns to the White House in 2025. File. (Cooper Neill/The New York Times) (COOPER NEILL/Cooper Neill/The New York Times)

Recently, The New York Times reported that allies of Donald Trump are seeking to assemble a new ultra right-wing legal team to work in his administration should the heavily indicted ex-president with creative business accounting skills be elected to a second term next year. Apparently, the usual suspects from the Federalist Society just aren’t extremist enough. Why, those guys may have helped stack the U.S. Supreme Court to “Handmaid’s Tale” sensibilities on reproductive rights, but, alas, they’ve proven themselves too often tethered to the U.S Constitution and not sufficiently to the Trump Organization’s balance sheet. That’s not just disloyal, that’s Mike Pence level disloyal. So as people like Stephen “Prince of Darkness” Miller search high and low (but probably mostly low) for attorneys who will help seize control of the federal government in a way that could prove reminiscent of a Latin American coup d’état, I would like to throw a name into the ring.

My own.

Advertisement

Now, I will grant you that I’m an unconventional choice. My time as a member of the bar has been limited. This is likely because I don’t have a law degree or license. But I have spent decades in courtrooms, and here are some of the insights I’ve picked up: For example, I know when you have to stand (usually when the bailiff tells everyone to do so). I know not to repeatedly annoy the judge. And I can refrain from mocking law clerks on social media. By my count, that already ranks me in the top tier of the current Trump legal team. Indeed, my lack of legal acumen would seem like quite an advantage over those who have disappointed the ex-president like former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr. Who am I to contradict the Big Man’s view that he won the last election despite the lack of evidence? And what is this thing called “evidence” anyway? See? I can plead ignorance with the best of them. My wife says it’s my most convincing plea.

My time as a member of the “Mainstream Media” might count against me. I know, I know, we news types are stuck in the conventional view of truth as factual. But here’s the thing: When it’s time to turn on me — as happens to all Trump lawyers in the end — you can say I was never trusted and always had it out for the administration. And then nobody will feel bad when I move on to the inevitable next stage as co-defendant in some civil or criminal claim against the Trump administration. It’s possible some folks in the Trump orbit feel bad about disavowing Sidney Powell, for example. Maybe even John Eastman (although that might be a stretch). But disavowing some commie ex-journalist? Please, there’ll be a race to get the microphone (assuming there’s still a Fourth Estate or even First Amendment after the Trump Second Coming and its existential threat to democracy).

Advertisement

What’s in it for me, you ask? Well, clearly not job security or indictment-free living. Not even wages given the unfortunate Trump track record on legal compensation. And probably not a wholesome reputation either (See: Giuliani, Rudolph William Louis). No, to be frank, I’m just looking to write an insider book about the experience of sitting in a room with a bunch of lawyers completely untethered to reality or traditional ethical and legal constraints and who presumably pledged absolute fealty to Donald John Trump without a second thought. Seriously, what an extraordinary experience that would be. Like having a front row seat to the fall of a great empire. Or meeting people who sold their soul to the devil.

If anyone suggests that a wholly unqualified person whose primary purpose is to produce a future tell-all bestseller that will name names is the last person who should be hired, I would merely counter this: WWDD? As in: What would Donald Do? And I think all the Trump allies, including Stephen Miller, know exactly what he would do given such an opportunity: He would seize on the marketing potential and expect to get a big cut of the action. It’s not like everyone else around him isn’t writing a book.

So let’s talk numbers, Stevie, baby. I look forward to pretending to be a lawyer should Trump and the gang find themselves back in the White House instead of the Big House. I promise you’ll get a chapter all your own.

Peter Jensen is an editorial writer at The Sun; he can be reached at pejensen@baltsun.com.