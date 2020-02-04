In some states, such baldly protectionist laws have been upheld by courts, but Maryland isn’t one of those states. That’s because the Framers of the Maryland constitution had people like Mr. Vanoni in mind. They included a special provision, Article 24, into the state constitution. With language coming directly from England’s historic Magna Carta, the Framers wrote Article 24 to protect Marylanders’ common law rights, including the right to practice one’s trade. Throughout much of the state’s history, Maryland courts cited Article 24 in striking down arbitrary and anti-competitive laws like Baltimore’s 300-foot ban. Laws that gave Baltimore’s mayor unfettered power to shut down any business’ steam engine, granted a taxi monopoly for Havre de Grace residents and prohibited cosmetologists from cutting men’s hair were all declared unconstitutional.