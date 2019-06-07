Drowsy Joe: Biden's funniest gaffes
Vice President Joe Biden is being mocked this afternoon for allegedly falling asleep for 30 seconds during President Barack Obama's 45-minute speech about his budget. (Can you blame him?) But sleep-gate isn't Biden's first public gaffe. The vice president has a history of making hilarious mistakes in full view of the American people. Here are some of his best.
Reuters, Getty and Tribune
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad