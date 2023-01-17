Thornell Jones: Wes Moore can be the educator in chief we need for Blueprint to succeed | COMMENTARY

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future aims to transform our public school system from one that is substantially inferior to the world standard into one that provides a world-class education and a bright future for all of our children, as called for by state law. The legislature, ably led by House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson, faithfully translated the Kirwan Commission’s transformational findings into legislation that will enable the state to reach its 21st century goals.

The Maryland State Department of Education is under bold new leadership and the Accountability and Implementation Board is off to an excellent start in holding the system accountable for full implementation, despite Gov. Larry Hogan’s short-sighted veto and delays of key appointments.

This is no easy job. Although the AIB is off to a strong start, implementation is not on a trajectory to achieve transformational change. Teachers, parents and administrators are exhausted and frustrated by two years of COVID, poor communication, decades of failed promises and under funding. The AIB and MSDE have their hands more than full with the challenges of getting the Blueprint up and running.

Many key factors are not under their control. They have run into the inertia of systems and people accustomed to mediocre results. Until, and unless, all the component parts of the education systems are working together, major progress and systemic change simply will not happen, and failure is not an option.

To fulfill the Blueprint’s full promise, Maryland needs inspirational leadership — someone who fully understands and personifies world-class education and the bright future that it enables; someone who can inspire exhausted teachers, frustrated parents, employers who desperately need qualified workers and taxpayers who want some relief. Someone who might have had a rough start, but excelled at a two-year college, a leading university, went on to Oxford, and whose leadership skills and courage were battle-tested with the 82nd Airborne. We need someone equally gifted at talking to a third-grader, an inmate in Hagerstown and CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. We might even be able to find such a person whose mantra is “leave no one behind.” And maybe his name is Wes Moore, the incoming governor.

If he is willing to take on this critical responsibility, what would we recommend he undertake to truly inspire the combined talents of all concerned?

He could meet with Jones and Ferguson to learn the history and lessons of the Blueprint. He could sit down with the members of the AIB to understand the current status. He could convene a meeting with all 24 county executives and the mayor of Baltimore because their leadership and matching funding are essential to the success of the Blueprint.

He could convene a meeting of the state’s elected boards of education to ensure they are all committed to full implementation.

He could engage the presidents of the community colleges and the University of Maryland System to provide the certifications required for well-paying careers, transform diverse educator preparation and meet the 21st century career challenges.

Why on earth would Moore want to devote his valuable time to something this complex? First, public schools are the exact place where tens of thousands of kids every year are left behind as they never learn to read. After failing from the start, many never catch up and spend the rest of their lives depending on others and the state for their well-being. One of the most common characteristics of prisoners is that they cannot read.

Second, this is a near-perfect match for the use of his inspirational leadership skills and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to end generational poverty.

Third, this must ensure a bright future for all our children.

AND … it isn’t bad politics, either.

Thornell Jones is president of World Class Grads Maryland.