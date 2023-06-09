Meet the Baltimore Sun’s 2023 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honorees

Here are the 2023 Baltimore Sun Hall of Fame inductees, who were honored Thursday at The Center Club in Baltimore:
Leonard ‘Lennie’ Attman
The Attman name is famous thanks to Attman’s Delicatessen, but Leonard “Lennie” Attman made his own mark in development and health care. Read his profile
Michael and Patricia Batza
The Towson couple builds a tradition of family philanthropy with lasting impact. Read their profile
John Richard Bryant
The Rev. Dr. John R. Bryant of Baltimore, 80, long ago established himself as a towering figure in the AME Church. Read his profile
Mary Catherine Bunting
At 86, Mary Catherine Bunting, a former nun and nurse, still works at least 40 hours a week — volunteering. Read her profile
Richard W. ‘Dick’ Cass
In Dick Cass’ last seven years as Ravens’ president, the team gave more than $50 million in charitable contributions to Baltimore. Read his profile
Kevin J. Cullen
Losing both of his parents to cancer pushed Kevin J. Cullen to devote himself to studying and treating the disease that killed them. Read his profile
Robert K. ‘Bob’ Gehman
As CEO of the Helping Up Mission in Baltimore, Bob Gehman expanded the faith-based nonprofit’s reach and its mission. Read his profile
Anthony T. ‘Tony’ Hawkins
Tony Hawkins was the first general manager of Harborplace. The former Rouse Co. vice president is rooting hard for its revitalization. Read his profile
Sherrilyn Ifill
Sherrilyn Ifill is considered one of the most provocative, tenacious and authoritative scholars of civil rights law in the country. Read her profile
Leslie King Hammond
Leslie King Hammond allowed her passion for art to guide her life: “She’s just a whirlwind.” Read her profile
Sheela Murthy
At Murthy Law Firm, Sheela Murthy and her team “change people’s lives forever.” Read her profile
Timothy J. ‘Tim’ Regan
The CEO of Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, Timothy J. Regan hasn’t forgotten his Baltimore roots. Read his profile
Terry Meyerhoff Rubenstein
Terry M. Rubenstein’s local impact is well known, but she also played a key role in getting a landmark bill through Congress. Read her profile