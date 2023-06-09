Meet the Baltimore Sun’s 2023 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honorees

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Honorees, top row, from left, Tim Regan, Sheela Murthy, Tony Hawkins, Kevin J. Cullen, Dick Cass, bottom row, from left, Michael Batza, Patricia Batza, Terry Meyerhoff Rubenstein, Mary Catherine Bunting, Leonard Attman and Leslie King Hammond gather at the Baltimore Sun's Business and Civic Hall of Fame dinner at The Center Club in Baltimore on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Steve Ruark/Baltimore Sun)

Here are the 2023 Baltimore Sun Hall of Fame inductees, who were honored Thursday at The Center Club in Baltimore:

Leonard ‘Lennie’ Attman

The Attman name is famous thanks to Attman’s Delicatessen, but Leonard “Lennie” Attman made his own mark in development and health care. Read his profile

Michael and Patricia Batza

The Towson couple builds a tradition of family philanthropy with lasting impact. Read their profile

John Richard Bryant

The Rev. Dr. John R. Bryant of Baltimore, 80, long ago established himself as a towering figure in the AME Church. Read his profile

Mary Catherine Bunting

At 86, Mary Catherine Bunting, a former nun and nurse, still works at least 40 hours a week — volunteering. Read her profile

Richard W. ‘Dick’ Cass

In Dick Cass’ last seven years as Ravens’ president, the team gave more than $50 million in charitable contributions to Baltimore. Read his profile

Kevin J. Cullen

Losing both of his parents to cancer pushed Kevin J. Cullen to devote himself to studying and treating the disease that killed them. Read his profile

Robert K. ‘Bob’ Gehman

As CEO of the Helping Up Mission in Baltimore, Bob Gehman expanded the faith-based nonprofit’s reach and its mission. Read his profile

Anthony T. ‘Tony’ Hawkins

Tony Hawkins was the first general manager of Harborplace. The former Rouse Co. vice president is rooting hard for its revitalization. Read his profile

Sherrilyn Ifill

Sherrilyn Ifill is considered one of the most provocative, tenacious and authoritative scholars of civil rights law in the country. Read her profile

Leslie King Hammond

Leslie King Hammond allowed her passion for art to guide her life: “She’s just a whirlwind.” Read her profile

Sheela Murthy

At Murthy Law Firm, Sheela Murthy and her team “change people’s lives forever.” Read her profile

Timothy J. ‘Tim’ Regan

The CEO of Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, Timothy J. Regan hasn’t forgotten his Baltimore roots. Read his profile

Terry Meyerhoff Rubenstein

Terry M. Rubenstein’s local impact is well known, but she also played a key role in getting a landmark bill through Congress. Read her profile