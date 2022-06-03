Baltimore Sun’s 2022 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: Rebecca Alban Hoffberger

The founder, director and primary curator of the always innovative American Visionary Art Museum retired this spring, 27 years after opening its doors. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Rebecca Alban Hoffberger might be the only founder of an art museum in the history of the world who doesn’t care much about aesthetics. If the American Visionary Art Museum has become a much-loved fixture on Baltimore’s cityscape in the past 27 years, Ms. Hoffberger thinks it’s because she never got hung up on how stuff looks.

As she puts it: “It’s just too late in the world to have an institution be primarily about things, no matter how hip or cool those things are.”

Granted, AVAM has a permanent collection of more than 4,000 artworks, created by visionary and self-taught artists, that are quirky, touching, thought-provoking — and, yes, in many cases extraordinarily beautiful.

But for Ms. Hoffberger, art has always been a means to an end, a tool akin to a monkey wrench or tuning fork. Her aim? To use work by outsider artists to spark a dialogue that will make the planet healthier, more compassionate and more sane.

Ms. Hoffberger stepped down as AVAM’s director in April, though she’s remaining in her office through the summer to help ease the transition to her successor, Jenenne Whitfield.

“People in Baltimore might not realize that AVAM isn’t just completely different from other museums in Baltimore,” said John Maizels, founder of RAW Vision Magazine, a London-based publication of outsider art. “It is completely different from any other museum in the world, including museums of visionary art. AVAM — and Rebecca — are world-famous.”

AVAM is not be the first museum dedicated to showcasing artworks by artists who are often homeless, incarcerated or mentally ill. That distinction belongs to Switzerland’s pioneering Collection de l’Art Brut. But AVAM is the world’s largest museum of outsider art, Mr. Maizels said, and the only visionary museum to mount annual themed exhibits that incorporate the works of multiple artists.

The titles to some of those annual exhibits sum up AVAM’s mission, such as 2019′s “The Secret Life of Earth: Alive! Awake! (and possibly Really Angry!)” and 2005′s “Race, Class & Gender: Three things that contribute ‘0′ to character, because being a schmuck is an equal opportunity for everyone!”

Mr. Maizels said most visionary art museums take a more traditional approach to mounting exhibits.

“They tend to treat outsider art in a much more academic way,” Mr. Maizels said. “These exhibits tend to be centered around one artist. Rebecca takes it one step further with her themed approach. It’s a very interesting way to do exhibits. There’s something very deep about them that reflects the human condition.”

Ms. Hoffberger’s first encounter with outsider art came when she was 5-years-old, and she and her father picked up a hitchhiker. The man was nicknamed “Bumblebee” because he communicated by making a buzzing noise in his throat. As Bumblebee sat in the back seat, he pulled paper and scissors from beneath his coat and began fashioning an intricate string of paper dolls and paper animals. Cut into the body of each figure were letters spelling out “R-e-b-e-c-c-a.”

“It was the most wonderful experience,” Ms. Hoffberger said. “It was the first time I ever met an adult who didn’t negotiate reality like my parents and their neighbors did.”

But it took three decades for Ms. Hoffberger to begin planning AVAM. First she studied mime in Paris with Marcel Marceau, cofounded a ballet company, wrote grants to install field hospitals in Nigeria and Somalia, studied nontraditional healing techniques in Mexico and gave birth to two daughters.

She became newly enthralled with the work of visionary artists in 1984 while working with psychiatric patients as development director for Mount Sinai Hospital’s People Encouraging People program. Though her clients operated on society’s fringes, some created powerful art.

Initially Ms. Hoffberger’s plans for a new museum met with considerable resistance, partly because she doesn’t come from a traditional art world background. But even that was helpful. As she put it: “When you get pushback to your plans, you hear what people are really thinking but are too polite to say. When what they say is valid, own it. When what they say is not valid, explain why. Criticism can help you clarify your mission and build your case.”

As she winds up her time at AVAM, Ms. Hoffberger is working to raise $3 million for an endowment. She is acting as a consultant to her former assistant Gage Branda, who is curating the themed exhibit that will open this fall, “ABUNDANCE: Too Much, Too Little, Just Right.”

And she is compiling a book of quotes of the philosophic, scientific and humorous insights that have served as wall text for the themed exhibits over the past quarter-century. The book will contain one crucial correction:

“I accidentally put an ersatz quote by Goethe into my first-ever press release,” Ms. Hoffberger said. “The quote was ‘Few people have the imagination for reality,’ and it’s been reprinted all over. A couple of years [ago], I was contacted by the Goethe Institute, and they said: ‘We love that quote but we can’t find it in any of his writings.”

“I called the friend who had provided me with the quote and said, ‘Where on earth did you get that?’

He replied: ’Well, Goethe should have said it.’”

Rebecca Alban Hoffberger

Age: 69

Hometown: Baltimore

Current residence: Owings Mills

Education: Attended Pikesville High School, honorary doctorates from the Maryland Institute College of Art, McDaniel College, Pennsylvania College of Art and Design and Stevenson University.

Career highlights: Founder and former director, American Visionary Art Museum.

Civic and charitable activities: Formerly active in The Baltimore Urban League and Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce, previously on the board off the Elisabeth Kubler-Ross Foundation.

Family: Divorced, two daughters.