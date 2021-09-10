Baltimore Sun’s 2021 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: David K. Wilson

“And so, when you come into my office at Morgan, there’s a little shelf,” he continued. “On this shelf are the most important things in my life. And there on the shelf is a replica of the $5 bill my father gave to me. I have a small sample of a bale of cotton there to remind that I had to put a sack across my shoulder and pick it. I also have a little picture of my father, mother and late brother. And then, I have a jar of black dirt which is taken from our shanty house to remind me of our connectedness to the soil. So for me, the motivation has been the faith and investment my father made in me.”