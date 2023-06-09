Baltimore Sun Business and Civic Hall of Fame 2023: selection committee

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When The Baltimore Sun created its Maryland Business and Civic Hall of Fame in 2016, it set out to honor those who have made profound contributions to our area in a variety of ways. But choosing the most deserving among the many civic and business leaders in the region is no easy task. To help ensure a broad pool of potential nominees each year, we ask for the assistance of our readers and a selection committee consisting of community leaders.

This year’s leadership panel, as in previous years, was entirely made up of earlier Hall of Fame inductees:

Philanthropist and former Baltimore Symphony Orchestra chair Barbara Bozzuto .

. Former journalist and museum director Wanda Q. Draper .

. Law professor and political organizer Larry Gibson .

. Former state schools superintendent and current Towson University Presidential Scholar Nancy Grasmick .

. Retired pastor of Union Baptist Church Alvin C. Hathaway Sr.

Public relations executive Sandy Hillman .

. Retired UMBC President Freeman A. Hrabowski III .

. Corporate board and nonprofit director Patricia “P.J.” Mitchell .

. Writer, motivational speaker and education leader, Deborah Phelps.

The group offered suggestions for nominees earlier this year, which The Sun considered along with recommendations solicited from the public and others, to make the final selection. We deeply appreciate the time and thoughtfulness of everyone who contributed to the development of 2023′s strong class of inductees.

— Tricia Bishop

Baltimore Sun director of opinion content; editorial page editor