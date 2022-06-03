Baltimore Sun Business and Civic Hall of Fame 2022: selection committee

When The Sun created its Maryland Business and Civic Hall of Fame in 2016, it set out to honor those who have made profound contributions to our area in a wide variety of ways. But choosing the most deserving among the many civic and business leaders in the region is no easy task. To help ensure a broad pool of potential nominees each year, we seek the assistance of our readers and a panel of community leaders.

This year’s selection committee, like last year’s, was entirely made up of previous Hall of Fame inductees: philanthropist and former Baltimore Symphony Orchestra chair Barbara Bozzuto; law professor Larry Gibson; Brown Advisory President and CEO Mike Hankin; retired pastor of Union Baptist Church Alvin C. Hathaway Sr.; public relations executive Sandy Hillman; UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski; and corporate board director Patricia “P.J.” Mitchell.

The group offered suggestions for nominees earlier this year, which The Sun considered, along with recommendations solicited from the public and others, to make the final selection. We deeply appreciate their time and thoughtfulness in helping ensure that we compile the strongest possible 2022 class of inductees.