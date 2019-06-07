Baltimore Sun Business and Civic Hall of Fame 2019: selection committee

When The Sun created its Maryland Business and Civic Hall of Fame three years ago, it set out to honor those who have made profound contributions to our city and state in a wide variety of ways, and choosing the most deserving among the many civic and business leaders in Baltimore has proved no easy task. To help ensure a broad pool of potential nominees, we have sought the assistance not only of our readers but also of a distinguished panel of community leaders.

This year's selection committee includes two members who have served on the panel since its inception - Greater Baltimore Committee President and CEO Donald C. Fry and University of Maryland, Baltimore County President Freeman A. Hrabowski III — as well as four of our previous Hall of Fame inductees, businessman Michael Cryor, former state superintendent Nancy S. Grasmick, former state Sen. Francis X. Kelly Jr. and corporate board director P.J. Mitchell. The group offered suggestions for nominees and developed a consensus list of recommendations for The Sun's editorial board to choose from. We deeply appreciate their time, care and thoughtfulness in helping ensure that we select the strongest possible class of inductees.

