Baltimore Sun’s 2022 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: Clair Zamoiski Segal

A fundraiser who counts among her clients the Babe Ruth Museum, Enoch Pratt Free Library and Center Stage, Clair Zamoiski Segal served as director of the Baltimore Mayor’s Advisory Committee on Art and Culture for 15 years and is today chair of the board of trustees of the Baltimore Museum of Art. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

People who meet Clair Zamoiski Segal for the first time might be surprised to learn of her needleworking hobby.

“I have tattoos all over my body,” the petite, 68-year-old said during a chat at the Baltimore Museum of Art, where she is concluding her seven-year tenure as chairwoman of the board of trustees. “They’re tattoos of Jasper Johns’ art. My mother loved him so, and his work is very meaningful to me.”

Ms. Segal’s family, the Zamoiskis, has a long legacy in Baltimore, founding the city’s first commercial radio station and giving generously to landmark institutions. Ms. Segal, too, has made an indelible mark.

“She is an incredibly bold leader,” said Christopher Bedford, the outgoing director of the Baltimore Museum of Art. “She knows Baltimore like the back of her hand. She has extraordinary values and great bravery, and I met her at exactly the right time.”

In just six years, Mr. Bedford and Ms. Segal transformed the BMA, determined to make the institution reflect the majority-Black city in which it is located. Many of their projects made national headlines. Some — such as an ultimately futile attempt to sell three masterpieces to raise $65 million for diversity initiatives — were controversial.

But it was Ms. Segal who came up with the idea for one of the BMA’s most acclaimed policies: During 2020, which marked the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, banning the denial of voting rights based on a person’s sex, the museum acquired and exhibited only work that either was created by or focused on women.

That wasn’t the original plan, however.

When Ms. Segal saw the BMA’s initial exhibition list for 2020, she expressed her reservations with typical candor: “I said, ‘Over my dead body are we not putting together a program that honors women in 2020,’” she recalled.

Mr. Bedford didn’t put up much of a fight. And Ms. Segal says now that the past six years have been the most rewarding of her philanthropic career.

“Sometimes, you meet someone and you’re on the same wavelength and you know you’re going to do wonderful things together,” she said.

Ms. Segal says things like that a lot, and about very different people. Among them: former Baltimore mayor Kurt Schmoke, for whom she headed up the Mayor’s Advisory Council for Art and Culture (MACAC) for 15 years; Michael Ross, the influential former managing director of Baltimore Center Stage; and Leslie Shephard, the charismatic former director of Baltimore School for the Arts.

When Ms. Segal was at MACAC, the Artscape budget grew from $500,000 to $800,000 in 2001, when it featured 1,000 artists and attracted 1.5 million visitors, she said. Until it was shuttered by the pandemic, Artscape was the world’s largest free outdoor arts festival.

But Ms. Segal is just as willing to lend her expertise to small, deserving projects.

In 2019, Jeffrey Kent, chief curator of The Peale Museum, was trying to raise $5,000 to mount an exhibit featuring Devin Allen, the Baltimore photographer whose shot of the 2015 protests following Freddie Gray’s death made the cover of “Time” magazine.

The fundraising wasn’t going well and Mr. Kent asked Ms. Segal for advice.

“Clair basically mentored me,” Mr. Kent recalled. “She told me not to ask for too much. She told me to match the donor to the project and to not just call people because I know they had resources. Under her tutelage, I had a successful campaign and we had a successful exhibit.”

Ms. Segal said her love for the arts and humanitarian convictions were instilled in her by her powerhouse mother, Ellen Zamoiski.

“She was a feminist and she cared about social justice,” Ms. Segal said. “I followed in her footsteps.”

Ms. Segal was 8-years-old when she attended a 1961 Van Gogh exhibit at the BMA that included a small painting of a worn pair of boots. It changed her life.

“The painting was very small and the boots were very plain, and I couldn’t get over them,” she said. “I kept trying to understand what was so important about them. I had to come back to the museum every other day to see those boots.”

After college, she worked for a year as a curatorial fellow at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. Though she considered a career as a curator, she realized her best talents pointed in a different direction.

“I like putting the pieces of the puzzle together,” she said. “That’s where I can make a difference. I’m old enough by now to know where all the bodies in Baltimore are buried — who on this vast list of people I can go after for a donation because I know them and they will not say ‘no’ to me.”

There are people — and institutions — that Ms. Segal has trouble saying “no” to herself. Earlier this year, the BMA announced that Ms. Segal has promised 60 artworks by Jasper Johns and 47 prints by the photographer Harry Callahan to the museum after her death.

“Everything I own is a bequest to the museum,” she said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

Age: 68

Hometown: Baltimore

Current residence: Baltimore

Education: The University of Pennsylvania, joint bachelor’s and master’s degree; New York University doctoral coursework.

Career highlights: Executive director, the Mayor’s Advisory Council on Art and Culture; founder of Clair Zamoiski Segal LLC, a fundraising and consulting firm for non-profit arts groups.

Civic and charitable activities: Presently chairwoman of the Board of Trustees, Baltimore Museum of Art. She’s also is a member of the boards of The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore and the The Baltimore School for the Arts; and a member of the Nursing Advisory Council of the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing.

Family: Widowed, no children.