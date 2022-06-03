Baltimore Sun’s 2022 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: Laurie Schwartz

Laurie Schwartz is known as a tireless advocate for Baltimore’s businesses and residents. She helped create the Downtown Partnership in the 1980s, then ran it for the next 15 years as its president. She worked in City Hall under Mayor Martin O’Malley, then as an independent consultant before becoming executive director of the nonprofit Waterfront Partnership in 2010. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

The COVID-19 pandemic got you down? Here’s a tip. Get yourself to Rash Field Park, the recently redesigned and remodeled Baltimore Inner Harbor oasis at the foot of Federal Hill not far from the Maryland Science Center. You will see people, young and old, of diverse backgrounds, walking and laughing, skateboarding and exploring, playing and taking selfies. And when you’ve soaked in enough, you ought to reserve a moment to think a kind thought for the person most responsible for making this beautiful space happen: Laurie Schwartz.

The 69-year-old, longtime president of the Waterfront Partnership could take credit for a lot of the development that has made downtown Baltimore, and particularly the Inner Harbor, special over the last four decades — from her time upgrading Charles Street as executive director of the Charles Street Management Corporation to creating the Downtown Partnership and then the Waterfront Partnership. She probably won’t though. She has never been about calling attention to herself; she has always been about standing just behind the scenes making Baltimore a better place, a pursuit she has approached tirelessly.

Unquestionably smart, tenacious and hardworking, she has succeeded by making use of what her colleagues consider her super power — an uncanny ability to get government and the private sector to work together. It is the thread that runs through her career practically from the moment she arrived in Baltimore from Buffalo, New York to study planning at the University of Maryland and stayed for a lifetime.

“She has been one of the key leaders in preserving our waterfront,” says Maggie McIntosh, the longtime state delegate from Baltimore and fellow inductee in the 2022 Class of The Baltimore Sun’s Business and Civic Hall of Fame. “She works with environmental groups. She works with businesses. She has just done an outstanding job. It’s her personality and her passion for Baltimore. She has been steadfast.”

Of course, she hadn’t planned any of this. Maryland was actually her second choice for graduate school. She really wanted to study at the University of Michigan, but the admissions office in Ann Arbor thought otherwise. She also assumed that once she earned her degree she’d be moving on to a bigger city like Philadelphia or Atlanta. Yet after enrolling, she took a job as a volunteer with Baltimore’s influential housing commissioner, Robert C. Embry Jr.

“They were so impressed [with the unpaid hours I was putting in], they hired me,” she recalls.

And that continued after she earned her master’s. Her housing experience got her a job working for a developer — until a recession hit. But then came a chance encounter with then-Mayor William Donald Schaefer at a City Hall holiday party and her life eventually became about Baltimore’s waterfront revival.

Her roles have changed and include some time as deputy mayor under Martin O’Malley, but her ability to forge partnerships has been the one constant. One of the most endearing of those partnerships was her marriage to Albert M. “Al” Copp, a kindred soul who helped shepherd the development of the Inner Harbor. He died from pancreatic cancer five years ago. Projects like the first phase of the Rash Field renovation allow his loving wife of 29 years to remain connected to his great achievement.

“My work has deeper meaning because of this,” the Roland Park resident says.

Michael D. Hankin, president and CEO of Brown Advisory who worked with Ms. Schwartz to create the Waterfront Partnership, marvels at her impact over the last 16 years. Take, for example, Mr. Trash Wheel. It started out as a simple vessel to pick up debris that had been carried by storm runoff into the Inner Harbor. Ms. Schwartz got the financial backing for it as part of the Healthy Harbor Initiative and recognized the advantage of turning a device into a personality as a consultant had recommended. And so “Mr.” Trash Wheel had googly eyes and its own Twitter Account. It was soon followed by “Professor” Trash Wheel and “Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West.”

“The key is her pleasant demeanor, her deep knowledge of how government works and how she approaches projects like that as a business leader,” says Mr. Hankin. “She thinks about stakeholders. She thinks about financial results because without them you can’t come back and ask someone to support you again. Her impact on this city is under-recognized. She is always part of a team but she is always a significant part.”

Let’s put an exclamation mark on the impact she’s had on the Inner Harbor. Even before a special taxing district was created, Ms. Schwartz was convincing businesses to support the venture through donations. And her constant efforts yielded such amenities as Pierce’s Park next to the Columbus Center and the Inner Harbor Ice Rink between the Harborplace pavilions. Her goal has been to make Baltimore a better place for all.

Ms Schwartz says she has no immediate plans to retire. She is enjoying her work too much. She is happiest, she says, when she is in the middle of a plan pulling people with disparate interests and experiences together.

And sometimes when she has time to spare you may just find her wandering around Rash Field Park as so many visitors to the waterfront now do, marveling at the kids running around. “Today we’re seeing real excitement about people coming back to the harbor,” she observes. “This is our city’s special place.”

Laurie Schwartz

Age: 69

Hometown: Buffalo, New York

Current residence: Baltimore

Education: Bachelor’s in Social Policy, SUNY Buffalo; masters in Community Planning, University of Maryland.

Career highlights: Baltimore City Housing Department; project manager with private developer; president of Downtown Partnership of Baltimore {and Downtown Management Authority}, which expanded from predecessor Charles Street Management Corporation; deputy mayor for Neighborhood and Economic Development, Office of Mayor Martin O’Malley; president of Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, Inc.

Civic and charitable activities: Board member, Baltimore Civic Fund; Central Maryland Transportation Alliance.

Family: Widowed from husband Al Copp; three step-children, six step-grandchildren.