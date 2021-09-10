Baltimore Sun’s 2021 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: Sabina Kelly

During her 41 years at Bank of America, Ms. Kelly worked in risk management studying balance sheets in addition to her time as a relationship manager. She developed a health care specialty practice on both the national and local level that supported hospitals, nursing homes, biotech and life science startups, and many others. She learned the business and learned the company. But along the way she also served as a mentor to countless others, “I have mentored them even if they didn’t want to be mentored,” she laughs. Her goal was always to get others to where they need to be faster than she was able to do for herself. And she reached out beyond her employer to help others do the same.