Baltimore Sun’s 2022 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: Paul Rothman

Paul B. Rothman is the retiring dean of Johns Hopkins’ medical school and CEO of its health system. A rheumatologist and molecular immunologist, Dr. Rothman is a “passionate scientist, dedicated investigator and deeply caring physician,” according to colleagues. He is credited with the developent of Hopkins’ offices of Well-Being, and Diversity and Inclusion, as well as the institution’s laudable pandemic response. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

It was a high school biology teacher named Mark Yohalem who in the mid-1970s inspired Paul Rothman — then a senior excited about biology ― to pursue a career in science that led, three decades later, to the top job at Johns Hopkins Medicine, one of the world’s most prestigious medical systems.

Mr. Yohalem was chairman of the Science Department at Bayside High School in Queens, New York. The virologist David Baltimore, from nearby Long Island, had just won the Nobel Prize for his research on viruses and DNA, and Mr. Yohalem encouraged his students to consider biomedical research. So, from Bayside, young Paul went to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where Dr. Baltimore was a professor of biology. It was an exciting time — “just the beginning of the biomedical revolution of the last 50 years,” the now Dr. Rothman says.

At Yale, where he studied for his medical degree, Dr. Rothman encountered Charles Janeway, a leading immunologist renowned for his work on innate immunity. “He was a genius,” Dr. Rothman says, reflecting on the groundbreaking scientists who inspired him on a path that led, eventually, to the positions of dean of the medical faculty and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine.

After Yale, Dr. Rothman trained at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in internal medicine and rheumatology, with his prime research on immune system molecules. That’s where Dr. Rothman discovered that he had management skills as well as the chops for deep research.

“I trained as a clinician, and I loved science,” Dr. Rothman says, “I went on the faculty, and I was able to get a lot of grants, and I built a large lab group. When you have 20 people working for you and you’re writing a lot of grants, you develop skills in managing groups and managing finances. Many scientists do not like the business aspect of science, but I did not mind it. I thought I could do good because I’m grounded in science.”

At Columbia, he took over a division of medical specialties that went beyond his own research and expertise, but he was able to build the division by recruiting good clinicians, including Neil Schluger.

“Paul is a brilliant scientist, but he is also a remarkably talented administrator and a gifted leader,” says Dr. Schluger, who succeeded Dr. Rothman as chief of Columbia’s Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine and is now chair of medicine at New York Medical College. “He always has had the ability to see the big picture, and he is remarkably perceptive about what is really important in medicine and science — in the laboratory, the classroom and on the wards of the hospital.”

Dr. Rothman’s success at Columbia led to a job offer from the University of Iowa. He and his family moved to the Midwest in 2004. Dr. Rothman took professorships in internal medicine and physiology. His wife, Frances Meyer, a gastroenterologist, left a practice in Manhattan to make the move; she became an associate professor in clinical medicine. “She went from 60th Street and Madison [Avenue] to the cornfields of Iowa,” Dr. Rothman says, expressing gratitude that his wife agreed to the move to Iowa City with him and their three children.

“We loved it there,” he says.

Dr. Rothman became head of internal medicine and, in 2008, dean of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine. In 2012, he moved to Baltimore for the big job at Hopkins.

“How to listen,” he says, when asked what he learned during his Iowa years. “I went out there thinking I was going to transfer everything I did from New York and Columbia, but things were different there. The truth is, everything they did there had a rationale behind it, and it was right for that culture. You learn that culture is really important in thinking strategically. You’re not going to change culture quickly. A lot of places are doing things because it fits into their culture. I learned to think about how important culture was.”

And in Iowa, he says, part of the culture was being kind — to patients and to each other. And those lessons stayed with him, he says, when, in 2012, he joined Hopkins.

“One of the things I appreciate most about Paul is that he always values people for who they are as human beings,” says Dr. Schluger. “That’s a far too uncommon trait in the rarefied world of elite academic institutions, where people are often valued only for the sheer weight of their curriculum vitae — their grant funding and publications.”

At Hopkins, Dr. Rothman became CEO of a $10 billion medical system with more than 40,000 full-time faculty and staff. Eight years into the job came his biggest challenge: the coronavirus pandemic.

“We always kept the safety of our patients and staff as our No. 1 goal,” he says. “We never worried about how it was going to financially impact us. We kept the well-being of our staff and our patients as the North Star throughout the pandemic, and I think we were pretty successful. We spent a lot of money to get the [personal protection equipment] we needed early on, and we leaned on [the] conservative side when it came to restrictions to make sure people were safe.”

Dr. Rothman will retire as CEO in July after 10 years — and many 70-hour work weeks. After a year in Colorado to hike, ski and catch up on sleep, he plans to return to Hopkins (in some yet-determined capacity) and the path he chose back at Bayside High.

Paul Rothman

Age: 64

Hometown: New York City

Current residence: Baltimore County

Education: Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Yale School of Medicine

Career highlights: Professorships in medicine, microbiology and internal medicine, Columbia University; dean, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa; CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine and Dean of the medical faculty; professor of medicine and molecular biology and genetics, Johns Hopkins University.

Civic and charitable activities: Board member, Maryland Science Center.

Family: Married to Frances Meyer; three children.