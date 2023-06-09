Prior Hall of Fame honorees, 2016-2022

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

This year’s 14 inductees to the Business and Civic Hall of Fame, our biggest class yet, join 84 other leaders honored by The Baltimore Sun.

They are:

Class of 2022

Andre M. Davis: Longtime judge in state and federal courts; Baltimore solicitor

Wanda Q. Draper: Respected journalist; public affairs and museum director

Rebecca Alban Hoffberger: Co-founder of the American Visionary Art Museum

Earl and Darielle Linehan: Noted philanthropists, with special focus on UMBC

Maggie McIntosh: First woman to serve as Democratic majority leader

Deborah Phelps: Education leader, author and motivational speaker

E. Albert Reece: Retired dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine

Paul B. Rothman: Retired dean of Johns Hopkins’ medical school

Laurie Schwartz: Downtown Partnership co-founder; Waterfront Partnership leader

Clair Zamoiski Segal: Fundraiser, past chair of the Baltimore Museum of Art

William Stromberg: Former president and CEO of T. Rowe Price

Alfred C.D. Vaughn: Retired pastor of Sharon Baptist Church

Class of 2021

James Piper Bond: president and CEO of Living Classrooms Foundation

Thomas and Barbara Bozzuto: philanthropists and city boosters

Donald C. Fry: former legislator, Greater Baltimore Committee president

R. Michael Gill: chairman of Evergreen Advisors LLC

Linda Gooden: retired Lockheed Martin executive

Alvin C. Hathaway Sr.: Pastor of Baltimore’s Union Baptist Church

Jeanne Hitchcock: special adviser, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine

Cathy Hughes: founder and chair of Urban One Inc.

Donald Hutchinson: former legislator, Baltimore County executive and Maryland Zoo CEO

Sabina Kelly: retired Maryland market president at Bank of America

Jay Perman: fifth chancellor of the University System of Maryland

David K. Wilson: 10th president of Morgan State University

Class of 2020

Marin Alsop: music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

H. Furlong Baldwin: chair of the Nasdaq Stock Market

Thelma Daley: national director of Women in the NAACP

Brian J. Gibbons: CEO of Greenberg Gibbons

Michael D. Hankin: president and CEO of Brown Advisory

Carla Hayden: librarian of Congress

Freeman A. Hrabowski III: president of UMBC

Gary C. Kelly: chairman and CEO of Southwest Airlines

Neil Meltzer: president and CEO of LifeBridge Health

Ozzie Newsome: Baltimore Ravens executive

Mary-Ann and Walter D. Pinkard Jr.: philanthropists

Mary Ann Scully: CEO of Howard Bank

Class of 2019

John B. Frisch: CEO of Miles & Stockbridge

Robert C. Embry Jr.: head of Baltimore’s Abell Foundation

Larry Gibson: civil rights leader; University of Maryland law professor

Sandy Hillman: president of Sandy Hillman Communications

Brian C. Rogers: chief investment officer at T. Rowe Price

Paul Sarbanes: U.S. senator from Maryland

Kurt Schmoke: president of the University of Baltimore

Mary Pat Seurkamp: president of Notre Dame of Maryland University

Leonard and Roslyn Stoler: philanthropists

Otis Warren Jr.: CEO Otis Warren Group

John Waters: director, writer, performer

Class of 2018

Norman R. Augustine: CEO of Lockheed Martin

Robert M. Bell: chief judge of Maryland Court of Appeals

Chet Burrell: CEO of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Joseph Haskins Jr.: co-founder of Harbor Bank of Maryland

Mark and Patricia Joseph: philanthropists

Diane Bell-McKoy: president and CEO of Associated Black Charities

Patricia J. Mitchell: IBM executive

Ronald R. Peterson: president of Johns Hopkins Health System

Edward St. John: founder of St. John Properties

Ronald M. Shapiro: attorney, sports agent and author

Class of 2017

Doreen Bolger: director of the Baltimore Museum of Art

David Cordish: CEO of the Cordish Companies

Michael Cryor: president of the Cryor Group LLC

William Kirwan: president of the University of Maryland

Lainy LeBow-Sachs: executive at Kennedy Krieger Institute

Barbara Mikulski: U.S. senator from Maryland

Henry A. Rosenberg Jr.: CEO of Crown Central Petroleum Corp.

George L. Russell Jr.: Baltimore City solicitor; judge Maryland Court of Special Appeals

Betsy and George Sherman: philanthropists

Class of 2016

Helen Amos: CEO of Mercy Medical Center

Peter G. Angelos: attorney and owner of the Baltimore Orioles

Helen Delich Bentley: U.S. representative from Maryland

Eddie and Sylvia Brown: philanthropists

Francis X. Kelly Jr.: business owner and Maryland senator

James A.C. Kennedy: CEO of T. Rowe Price

Nancy S. Grasmick: Maryland state schools superintendent

John Paterakis Sr.: founder of H&S Bakery and H&S Properties Development Corp.

Raymond A. Mason: founder of Legg Mason

Robert Meyerhoff: philanthropist

Theo Rodgers: CEO of A&R Development