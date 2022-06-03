Prior Hall of Fame honorees, 2016-2021

This year’s 13 inductees in the Business and Civic Hall of Fame join 71 other leaders honored by The Baltimore Sun.
They are:
Class of 2021
James Piper Bond: president and CEO of Living Classrooms Foundation
Thomas and Barbara Bozzuto: philanthropists and city boosters
Donald C. Fry: former legislator, Greater Baltimore Committee president.
R. Michael Gill: chairman of Evergreen Advisors LLC
Linda Gooden: retired Lockheed Martin executive
Alvin C. Hathaway Sr.: Pastor of Baltimore’s Union Baptist Church
Jeanne Hitchcock: special adviser, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine
Cathy Hughes: founder and chair of Urban One Inc.
Donald Hutchinson: former legislator, Baltimore County executive and Maryland Zoo CEO
Sabina Kelly: retired Maryland market president at Bank of America
Jay Perman: fifth chancellor of the University System of Maryland
David K. Wilson: 10th president of Morgan State University
Class of 2020
Marin Alsop: music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
H. Furlong Baldwin: chair of the Nasdaq Stock Market
Thelma Daley: national director of Women in the NAACP
Brian J. Gibbons: CEO of Greenberg Gibbons
Michael D. Hankin: president and CEO of Brown Advisory
Carla Hayden: librarian of Congress
Freeman Hrabowski: president of UMBC
Gary C. Kelly: chairman and CEO of Southwest Airlines
Neil Meltzer: president and CEO of LifeBridge Health
Ozzie Newsome: Baltimore Ravens executive
Mary-Ann and Walter D. Pinkard Jr.: philanthropists
Mary Ann Scully: CEO of Howard Bank
Class of 2019
John B. Frisch: CEO of Miles & Stockbridge
Robert C. Embry Jr.: head of Baltimore’s Abell Foundation
Larry Gibson: civil rights leader: University of Maryland law professor
Sandy Hillman: president Sandy Hillman Communications
Brian C. Rogers: chief investment officer T. Rowe Price
Paul Sarbanes: U.S. senator from Maryland
Kurt Schmoke: president of the University of Baltimore
Mary Pat Seurkamp: president of Notre Dame of Maryland University
Leonard and Roslyn Stoler: philanthropists
Otis Warren Jr.: CEO Otis Warren Group
John Waters: director, writer, performer
Class of 2018
Norman R. Augustine: CEO Lockheed Martin
Robert M. Bell: chief judge Maryland Court of Appeals
Chet Burrell: CEO CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Joseph Haskins Jr.: co-founder Harbor Bank of Maryland
Mark and Patricia Joseph: philanthropists
Diane Bell-McKoy: president and CEO Associated Black Charities
Patricia J. Mitchell: IBM executive
Ronald R. Peterson: president Johns Hopkins Health System
Edward St. John: founder St. John Properties
Ronald M. Shapiro: attorney, sports agent and author
Class of 2017
Doreen Bolger: director of the Baltimore Museum of Art
David Cordish: CEO the Cordish Companies
Michael Cryor: president the Cryor Group LLC
William Kirwan: president of the University of Maryland
Lainy LeBow-Sachs: executive at Kennedy Krieger Institute
Barbara Mikulski: U.S. senator from Maryland
Henry A. Rosenberg Jr.: CEO of Crown Central Petroleum Corp
George L. Russell Jr.: Baltimore City solicitor, judge Maryland Court of Special Appeals
Betsy and George Sherman: philanthropists
Class of 2016
Helen Amos: CEO Mercy Medical Center
Peter G. Angelos: attorney and owner of the Orioles
Helen Delich Bentley: U.S. representative from Maryland
Eddie and Sylvia Brown: philanthropists
Francis X. Kelly Jr.: businessman and Maryland senator
James A.C. Kennedy: CEO T. Rowe Price
Nancy S. Grasmick: Maryland state schools superintendent
John Paterakis Sr.: founder of H&S Bakery and H&S Properties Development Corp.
Raymond A. Mason: founder of Legg Mason
Robert Meyerhoff: philanthropist
Theo Rodgers: CEO of A&R Development