Prior Hall of Fame honorees, 2016-2021

This year’s 13 inductees in the Business and Civic Hall of Fame join 71 other leaders honored by The Baltimore Sun.

They are:

Advertisement

Class of 2021

James Piper Bond: president and CEO of Living Classrooms Foundation

Thomas and Barbara Bozzuto: philanthropists and city boosters

Advertisement

Donald C. Fry: former legislator, Greater Baltimore Committee president.

R. Michael Gill: chairman of Evergreen Advisors LLC

Linda Gooden: retired Lockheed Martin executive

Alvin C. Hathaway Sr.: Pastor of Baltimore’s Union Baptist Church

Jeanne Hitchcock: special adviser, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine

Cathy Hughes: founder and chair of Urban One Inc.

Donald Hutchinson: former legislator, Baltimore County executive and Maryland Zoo CEO

Sabina Kelly: retired Maryland market president at Bank of America

Advertisement

Jay Perman: fifth chancellor of the University System of Maryland

David K. Wilson: 10th president of Morgan State University

Class of 2020

Marin Alsop: music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

H. Furlong Baldwin: chair of the Nasdaq Stock Market

Thelma Daley: national director of Women in the NAACP

Brian J. Gibbons: CEO of Greenberg Gibbons

Advertisement

Michael D. Hankin: president and CEO of Brown Advisory

Carla Hayden: librarian of Congress

Freeman Hrabowski: president of UMBC

Gary C. Kelly: chairman and CEO of Southwest Airlines

Neil Meltzer: president and CEO of LifeBridge Health

Ozzie Newsome: Baltimore Ravens executive

Advertisement

Mary-Ann and Walter D. Pinkard Jr.: philanthropists

Mary Ann Scully: CEO of Howard Bank

Class of 2019

John B. Frisch: CEO of Miles & Stockbridge

Robert C. Embry Jr.: head of Baltimore’s Abell Foundation

Larry Gibson: civil rights leader: University of Maryland law professor

Sandy Hillman: president Sandy Hillman Communications

Advertisement

Brian C. Rogers: chief investment officer T. Rowe Price

Paul Sarbanes: U.S. senator from Maryland

Kurt Schmoke: president of the University of Baltimore

Mary Pat Seurkamp: president of Notre Dame of Maryland University

Leonard and Roslyn Stoler: philanthropists

Otis Warren Jr.: CEO Otis Warren Group

Advertisement

John Waters: director, writer, performer

Class of 2018

Norman R. Augustine: CEO Lockheed Martin

Robert M. Bell: chief judge Maryland Court of Appeals

Chet Burrell: CEO CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

Joseph Haskins Jr.: co-founder Harbor Bank of Maryland

Mark and Patricia Joseph: philanthropists

Advertisement

Diane Bell-McKoy: president and CEO Associated Black Charities

Patricia J. Mitchell: IBM executive

Ronald R. Peterson: president Johns Hopkins Health System

Edward St. John: founder St. John Properties

Ronald M. Shapiro: attorney, sports agent and author

Class of 2017

Doreen Bolger: director of the Baltimore Museum of Art

Advertisement

David Cordish: CEO the Cordish Companies

Michael Cryor: president the Cryor Group LLC

William Kirwan: president of the University of Maryland

Lainy LeBow-Sachs: executive at Kennedy Krieger Institute

Barbara Mikulski: U.S. senator from Maryland

Henry A. Rosenberg Jr.: CEO of Crown Central Petroleum Corp

Advertisement

George L. Russell Jr.: Baltimore City solicitor, judge Maryland Court of Special Appeals

Betsy and George Sherman: philanthropists

Class of 2016

Helen Amos: CEO Mercy Medical Center

Peter G. Angelos: attorney and owner of the Orioles

Helen Delich Bentley: U.S. representative from Maryland

Eddie and Sylvia Brown: philanthropists

Advertisement

Francis X. Kelly Jr.: businessman and Maryland senator

James A.C. Kennedy: CEO T. Rowe Price

Nancy S. Grasmick: Maryland state schools superintendent

John Paterakis Sr.: founder of H&S Bakery and H&S Properties Development Corp.

Raymond A. Mason: founder of Legg Mason

Robert Meyerhoff: philanthropist

Advertisement

Theo Rodgers: CEO of A&R Development