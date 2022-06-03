Baltimore Sun’s 2022 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: Maggie McIntosh

Maggie McIntosh, member of the House of Delegates since 1992, was the first openly gay Maryland legislator and the first woman to serve as Democratic majority leader, blazing a trail for others behind her on both fronts. She was pivotal to the legalization of same-sex marriage in the state and, as a former teacher, made improving public education a focus of her political career. Baltimore Sun Business and Civic Hall of Fame. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Few Baltimoreans serving in elected office in Annapolis have had a bigger impact than Maggie McIntosh. The chair of the Maryland House of Delegates’ Appropriations Committee was the first woman to serve as House majority leader and the first openly gay member of the General Assembly. She has had tremendous influence, as both a colleague and frequent mentor, on generations of political activists within the Maryland Democratic Party and is widely acknowledged to be smart, hardworking and politically astute. And there’s little doubt that residents of Baltimore will miss the power she wielded on behalf of her adopted hometown, when the 74-year-old former junior-high schoolteacher retires at the end of her term this year, after a 30-year career as a delegate.

“Her retirement leaves a huge gaping hole,” says Luke H. Clippinger, a fellow city delegate and chair of the House Judiciary Committee. “Neighborhoods in Baltimore are getting new schools in large part because of Maggie. She knows how to make the system work.”

Landmark education reform may well represent the capstone to the political career of the librarian’s daughter from Kansas, who first came to Baltimore after graduating from Wichita State University in 1970 with a degree in arts education. Her years as a public school art teacher, eventually chairing the department at what was then Herring Run Junior High School, informed her outlook on that subject — as did the possibility of Herring Run dropping arts instruction, as city public schools grappled with funding shortfalls. Flash forward to 2018, when a planned retirement as a city delegate was postponed so she might help lead the charge for improved K-12 education, an ambitious plan eventually known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The blueprint was approved last year (with enhanced funding in 2022). Throw in 2020′s Built to Learn Act, which added $2.2 billion to Maryland’s school construction program, and her legacy in public education is undeniable.

How she got from Point A as a teacher to Point B as an accomplished politician is also instructive. With summers off, Ms. McIntosh chose to get involved in the political campaign of Mary Pat Clarke when she first served on the Baltimore City Council. From there, Ms. McIntosh joined the New Democratic Club, helped Anne Perkins get elected to the House (where Ms. Perkins became the first woman to chair a major committee), and went to work for the Commission on Aging and Retirement Education advocating for seniors before enrolling in Johns Hopkins University to earn her master’s degree. In 1986, a career-defining opportunity arose. Ms. McIntosh got a call. It was from U.S. Rep. Barbara Mikulski’s office. Would she please help the congresswoman get elected to the U.S. Senate?

Ms. McIntosh said no. Actually, she was too busy earning her degree. But shortly after Ms. Mikulski won her Senate seat, the phone rang again. Would she please serve as Senator Mikulski’s state director? She said yes. And what came next was an intensive education in politics, the state of Maryland and how to connect with people of differing interests, backgrounds and political affiliation. In other words, helping the senator deal with local issues from Garrett to Worcester counties was graduate school for a soon-to-be politician.

“I nicknamed her ‘Tip O’Neill In Earrings’ because of her ebullient personality and her way of wanting to reach across the aisle to form alliances,” Ms. Mikulski recalls. “She always takes time to listen. That’s why everyone today refers to her by her first name. It’s always Maggie. She’s become her own brand.”

Ms. McIntosh soon got the chance to make her own mark, beginning with her appointment to a vacated District 42 House seat in 1992 and then winning reelection every opportunity since then, even when court-supervised redistricting took away nine-tenths of her base in 2002 and plopped her in District 43. No matter. In just 10 weeks, she simply out-hustled the competition and ended up as the leading vote-getter in her new district.

“That was the most amazing campaign I’ve ever been involved in,” says Linda Eberhart, a longtime friend, Democratic activist and retired teacher. “She has such passion. She is so determined to make things happen.”

As a part of House leadership, initially as an appropriations subcommittee chair, then majority leader and later chair of the House Environmental Matters Committee before an unsuccessful bid to become House Speaker in 2019, Maggie left an imprint on a wide variety of legislation, from efforts to clean up the Chesapeake Bay to advocating for the Port of Baltimore and city transit projects. But she become most famous for her advocacy on behalf of the LGBTQ community. She did this first by “coming out” in 2000 during a debate on public accommodations (she never hid her sexual orientation but hadn’t discussed it publicly prior to then) and later as a leader in the successful drive to legalize same-sex marriage in Maryland, which had to survive a statewide referendum in 2012. Soon after, she married her partner, Diane Stollenwerk, a health care consultant. A decade later, they remain happy and devoted to each other.

Maggie’s leadership opened a lot of opportunities for other gay men and women who followed in her footsteps, including Delegate Clippinger, and is regularly approached by student pages. These high-achieving high school seniors are well aware of how she’s opened doors for them, and they just want to thank her. Such encounters mean the world to Ms. McIntosh.

Education funding, LGBTQ rights, ending the death penalty; the Chesapeake Bay cleanup: “When I go to sleep at night, these are the things I think of,” Maggie says when asked about her legacy. “People call me a generalist. I tried not to get hung up in the weeds but to get disparate groups together to find consensus. But you know what I’m most proud of? To have built a team with great depth and to know when I walk out the door, they’ll take over and rock.”

Maggie McIntosh

Age: 74

Hometown: Quinter, Kansas

Current residence: Baltimore

Education: B.A. from Wichita State University; master’s from Johns Hopkins University.

Career highlights: Baltimore City Public Schools art teacher; adjunct instructor Catonsville Community College; community service planner and grants analyst, Baltimore Commission on Aging and Retirement Education; campaign manager and state director for U.S. Senator Barbara A. Mikulski; associate for federal relations, The Johns Hopkins University; delegate, Maryland House of Delegates (1992-2022): chair, Personnel Subcommittee on Appropriations; vice chair, Commerce & Government Matters Committee; House majority leader; chair, Environmental Matters Committee; chair, Appropriations Committee.

Civic and charitable activities: Board member at various times: New Democratic Club; Greater Homewood Community Corporation; Penn North Charles Planning Council; Ready at Five; Action in Maturity; Marian House; Union Memorial Hospital; Baltimore-Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound; Harry R. Hughes Center for Agro-Ecology; and Arts Every Day among other organizations. Also served on the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education and the Work Group on the Assessment and Funding of School Facilities.

Family: Married to Diane Stollenwerk, two grandchildren.