Baltimore Sun’s 2021 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: Jeanne D. Hitchcock

Born at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Jeanne is a Baltimorean through and through. Her grandfather was a caterer. Her father, Earl Dougherty, worked for the Veterans Administration. And her late mother, who is fondly remembered as “Miss Dorothy,” was a Renaissance woman who went to college at age 50, after many years as a housewife, to become a librarian. The family was also a well-known presence at Sharp Street United Methodist Church and on the west side of the city generally. Jeanne was raised on old-fashioned, working-class values where dinner was served promptly by 6 p.m. and current events were certain to be a topic of conversation over the evening meal. Education was prized in her family. And so were civil rights. They were friends with activist Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. and his family. As a student at Booker T. Washington Junior High, she once toured the newly-opened Social Security Administration building in Woodlawn and loudly asked why all the African-American workers labored in the cafeteria and not in the offices. Her teacher “flipped,” as she recalls but Juanita Jackson Mitchell, the first woman to pracice law in Maryland, later heard the story at church and suggested she had a future as a lawyer.