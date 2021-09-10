Baltimore Sun’s 2021 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: Cathy L. Hughes

“I worked for her,” Ms. Hughes said. “She gave me my very first job. That’s why I ended up in media. Mildred and my father were very best friends. As a matter of fact, my father’s first office was actually in the lobby of her newspaper, because after he graduated from Creighton University with a degree in accounting, nobody would hire a Black accountant in Omaha. So, he didn’t have enough resources to get his own office, so Mildred created an office for him in the lobby of the Omaha Star. That’s where I got my first job. I sold classified ad print.”