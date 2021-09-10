Baltimore Sun’s 2021 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: R. Michael Gill

“I’ve got this great product called Maryland, and we created something we called ‘the culture of yes.’ The 500,000 plus corporations in Maryland — be it a big guy like McCormick or Marriott or a little guy like a couple of ladies with a dress shop in Cumberland — what they all had in common is they are all customers. And if you’re a customer, we say, “How can we help you?’” Mr. Gill says. “We had a great team at commerce, and I love to say for those four years I was in the role, we kicked Virginia’s butt and beat them in job growth all four years.”