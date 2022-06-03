Baltimore Sun’s 2022 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: Earl and Darielle Linehan

Earl and Darielle Linehan are noted for their philanthropy, particularly at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, where they developed the Linehan Artists Scholars Program with a generous gift in 1997 and endowed the program in 2015. The school’s concert hall is named after the couple. (Sharon Redmond/Baltimore Sun Handout) (Sharon Redmond photographer)

Earl and Darielle Linehan have donated millions of dollars to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, where the school’s concert hall bears their name. But to UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski III, the couple’s support goes far beyond the financial.

“The Linehans represent the best of philanthropy in this country,” Dr. Hrabowski said. “They do it with such authentic joy in giving of themselves of the funds.”

In more than 50 years in Baltimore, the Linehans have become a philanthropic powerhouse, making thoughtful and engaged decisions about where to give. Ms. Linehan also started what may be the city’s best-loved bookstore at a time when so many similar businesses were shutting their doors.

“They make us proud to be Baltimoreans,” Dr. Hrabowski said.

When asked about their contributions, the Linehans are modest, emphasizing that others have given even more. They’ve been fortunate and just want to make a difference. “It’s pretty easy to spend money, it’s not easy to make a difference,” said Mr. Linehan.

The couple first met in their senior year of high school in their hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Mr. Linehan’s father worked for an oil company and Ms. Linehan’s family ran a building supply shop. They dated on and off through college — he attended the University of Notre Dame, she the University of Oklahoma, before tying the knot in 1964. A few years later, Mr. Linehan graduated Harvard Business School with his MBA.

In 1970, they moved to Baltimore, where Mr. Linehan cofounded Meridian Healthcare, which became Maryland’s largest nursing home operator. “Baltimore was a pretty exciting place in the ‘70s,” recalled Mr. Linehan. Under the leadership of Mayor William Donald Schaefer, the city was embracing challenges with new creativity and development projects.

Ms. Linehan remembers feeling kinship with “a great group of committed people” who wanted to change the city for the better. Among the early projects she tackled was helping to launch the Baltimore School for the Arts, which opened its doors to students in 1979. It would go on to educate famous names like actor and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith and actor Josh Charles.

The Linehans are unique in their commitment to the arts, said Dr. Hrabowski, noting their support for organizations like the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. “They’re giving in an area that our society does not place enough emphasis on,” Dr. Hrabowski said.

Mr. Linehan co-chaired the capital campaign to build the Bunting Center at Mercy Hospital in the early 2000s, which replaced the aging hospital building with a modern facility.

In addition to the arts and health care, education has been a recurring theme in their philanthropic efforts projects. “We think education is critical,” said Mr. Linehan. “We think that’s the secret, in the long run.”

Mr. Linehan, who later formed the private equity firm Woodbrook Capital, helped start the Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, which provides low-income students a Catholic college prep education alongside a work-study program. He also sat on the board of the Gilman School, where the Linehans’ three sons studied.

Perhaps most recognizable are their contributions to UMBC. That came about after a fortuitous meeting with Dr. Hrabowski in Israel, on a weeklong trip for Baltimore business leaders. Chatting on a bus, the Linehans were impressed by Dr. Hrabowski’s vision for the school. The feeling went both ways. As the Linehans talked about their belief in the importance of arts education, “their passion was contagious,” Dr. Hrabowski said.

The couple established the Linehan Artist Scholars program at UMBC, which selects 15 to 20 incoming art majors each year to receive scholarship assistance. “Being around these young kids is wonderful and motivating,” said Ms. Linehan.

Mr. Linehan agrees. “There’s something very powerful about being affirming to people,” he said. Beyond just the financial assistance, the awards, he thinks, offer hardworking students “a shot in the arm at an important time in their life.”

“The students love meeting them,” Dr. Hrabowski said of the Linehans. “They have a genuine interest in the students and in young professionals.”

Another lasting impact can be found in the Ivy Bookshop, which Ms. Linehan first opened in 2001. Success was hardly a sure thing. Before it opened in the Lake Falls shopping center, former employee Shirley Fergenson recalled how one customer, a man, came into the shop, scanned the boxes of books, and announced to her and Ms. Linehan: “You’re never going to make it.”

But The Ivy benefited from Mr. Linehan’s behind-the-scenes business acumen and Ms. Linehan’s great taste and passion for books. “They were a team, a very solid team,” recalled Ms. Fergenson, “each bringing his and her strengths to create a very strong, desirable destination in Baltimore.”

Ms. Linehan selected the elegant logo and trademark green wrapping paper with gold ribbons that the store staff use to wrap gifts. Above all, Ms. Linehan cultivated an atmosphere that led many shoppers to think of the store as their “happy place.”

The store employed many high school students in the area who had never worked before. Ms. Linehan, Ms. Fergenson said, “brought them in and gave them a safe place to learn how to have their first job. A lot of these young people have come back and continue to feel part of the Ivy family.”

That cynical customer, by the way, became a loyal shopper. In a few years, he wound up asking Ms. Fergenson to marry him. She told him he needed to ask Ms. Linehan’s permission first. The Linehans were honored guests at the wedding — which took place at the Ivy.

Though Ms. Linehan sold the Ivy in 2012, she has kept in close touch with the store. “She has a book club with all the old employees,” Mr. Linehan said. “She won’t miss that.”

Earl and Darielle Linehan

Age: 81 and 82 respectively

Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Current residence: Towson, with part of the year in Naples, Florida and Martha’s Vineyard

Education: Mr. Linehan earned a B.S. from the University of Notre Dame and an M.B.A. administration from Harvard Business School; Ms. Linehan earned a B.A. from the University of Oklahoma.

Career highlights: Mr. Linehan cofounded Meridian Healthcare and the private equity firm Woodbrook Capital. He was a board member of the Greater Baltimore Committee as well as an initial investor and longtime former board member of Brown Advisory. Ms. Linehan founded the Ivy Bookshop.

Civic and charitable activities: Mr. Linehan sat on boards of UMBC, Mercy Hospital, East Baltimore Development Corp., Enoch Pratt Free Library, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Community Foundation, Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, St. Ignatius Loyola Academy, Marian House, St. Mary’s Seminary and University, the Archdiocese of Baltimore Board of financial Advisors and Gilman School.

Ms. Linehan is a former board member of the Baltimore School for the Arts, BSO, Catholic Charities, Center Stage, Enoch Pratt Library, Fund for Educational Excellence, Maryland Art Place, Walters Art Museum and WYPR Radio. She was also an active member of Mayor Donald Schaefer’s Women’s Advisory Committee and chaired Baltimore’s 250th birthday celebration in 1979.

Family: Three children and nine grandchildren.