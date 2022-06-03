Baltimore Sun’s 2022 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: Wanda Q. Draper

Wanda Q. Draper has long held influential roles in Baltimore, working as a journalist at The Sun and a talk show host on Maryland Public Television. She later worked in community and public affairs for the state, the National Aquarium and WBAL-TV, before being tapped to revitalize the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Her management style is a simple one, honed over half a century in the corporate world.

“I don’t ask anyone to do anything that I wouldn’t do myself,” said Wanda Queen Draper, 70. “I don’t profess to know it all. I respect people but, at the same time, I demand respect.”

Those tenets have guided Ms. Draper through a varied career in the Baltimore community, from her leadership roles with WBAL-TV and the National Aquarium to, most recently, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture. There, in her four years as executive director, Ms. Draper rescued a struggling gallery, wiping out $1.6 million in debts before she retired in 2019.

“It has been a journey,” the Pikesville resident said. “I’ve done what I wanted, and felt privileged to do it.”

All her life, Ms. Draper has forged a trail for Black women through the business sector. Soft-spoken but steely, she has stood toe-to-toe with those who thought they could bully the onetime cheerleader from Forest Park High. Once, while she was assignment editor at WJZ-TV, a reporter who didn’t get his way punched a hole in the wall of Ms. Draper’s office. She stood firm.

“My father had two daughters and treated me like a son,” she said. “He nicknamed me ‘Slugs,’ took me to Orioles’ games and taught me to always be responsible for myself.”

A 1973 graduate of the University of Maryland, Ms. Draper worked 10 years as a reporter for the Baltimore Evening Sun before the death of a colleague spurred her to move on.

“One morning, at work, [reporter] Horace Ayres keeled over at his desk from a heart attack,” she said. “That day, at lunch, Gwen Ifill and I decided that we didn’t want to die on the newsroom floor, and started plotting our way out.”

Ms. Ifill would later become an anchor for the PBS News Hour, until her death in 2016; Ms. Draper, a high-profile mainstay in the Baltimore business world. Often, her work bore civic overtones. In 1984, as director of public affairs for the Maryland Department of Human Resources, she launched a campaign against child abuse with the mantra, Strike a match and not a child. At WBAL, where she served as director of programming and public affairs, Ms. Draper enhanced the station’s “Harvest for the Hungry” campaign via on-air promotions, food drives and auctions.

“I like to do things that change peoples’ lives, and it’s important to leave a footprint on the community,” she said.

Her persona draws kudos from Jordan Wertlieb, former general manager at WBAL.

“Wanda was my confidant and adviser for years,” said Mr. Wertlieb, who is now president of Hearst Television. “She is incredibly discreet and fearless, with a remarkable willingness to speak truth to power. She understands what’s important in the community and knows all the influencers, those willing to help her. It’s a remarkable network; I’ve watched her navigate, seamlessly, a room filled with very powerful people.”

Ms. Draper has long championed her gender and race. Once before an executive meeting at the National Aquarium, she told a colleague that one of his cuff links was on backward.

“Could you fix it for me?” he asked. “I didn’t have a servant at home this morning.”

“I’m not your servant,” Ms. Draper replied, “but I don’t want to be embarrassed by you with your cuff link on backwards.”

She spent six years with the fishes, as director of community affairs and visitor services and earning the respect of employees.

“I do not yell at or mistreat people,” she said. “I treat them the way that I want to be treated, and I’m always willing to listen. One [co-worker] asked me, ‘How is it that you can fire people and they still like you?’ I told him, ‘You can be wrong but that doesn’t mean I disrespect you.’”

A three-year stint in state government, as head of public affairs for the Department of Human Resources, ended in 1986 when William Donald Schaefer became governor. Ms. Draper promptly resigned.

“I didn’t want to be screamed at and treated badly, like I’d heard that he’d done with others,” she said. “One night [Mr. Schaefer] knocked on my door in Stoneleigh. ‘Why are you leaving?’ he asked. I said, ‘Because I’m not the kind of person you can yell at. If you yell at me, I’ll yell back, and that’s not going to work.’

“He slammed the door and left.”

Hired by WBAL in 1992, Ms. Draper was director of programming and public affairs upon retiring in 2016. But she was quickly summoned to fix the ailing Lewis Museum.

“Lewis’ widow [Loida] called and said, ‘The museum is on life support, it’s a management problem and we want you to be executive director,’” Ms. Draper said. She reorganized the staff and “brought in people who had the skills that I did not.” And she expanded a program in which Maryland residents could lend works of famous artists from their own collections for museum displays, thus saving as much as $100,000 per exhibit.

“Wanda got that museum back on the rails,” said Adrienne Jones, speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates. “Her legacy is that in all she’s done in her career, she has made a difference. Her gift is the ability to see the inner talents [in employees] and to visualize them in ways that they might not see. She’ll steer them in other directions [work-wise] and say, ‘This is your strength,’ where, if they’d stayed put, it would have been total disaster.”

To that end, Ms. Jones said, “she has ingratiated herself with a lot of people.” Many of them, at Ms. Draper’s behest, helped revitalize the Lewis museum.

“Erasing that [$1.6 million debt was a wonderful feeling, but now I really am retired,” Ms. Draper said. “All I’ve wanted was to make a difference in the quality of life for those in our community. I really feel fulfilled.”

Wanda Draper

Age: 70

Hometown: Baltimore

Current residence: Pikesville

Education: Forest Park High School; University of Maryland, College Park (College of Journalism); Graduate studies at Johns Hopkins University School of Contemporary Studies; University of Maryland School of Law, (two years); Disney Institute on Leadership Excellence (certificate and mouse ears).

Career highlights: Executive director, Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture; director of programming and public affairs, WBAL TV 11; director of public affairs, Maryland Department of Human Resources; director of community affairs and visitor service, National Aquarium in Baltimore; assignment manager, WJZ TV; reporter, Baltimore Evening Sun.

Civic and charitable activities: Board member, University of Maryland Medical System; board member, WBAL Kid’s Campaign; chair, Visit Baltimore Foundation.

Family: Married to Robert Draper; two children, four grandchildren.