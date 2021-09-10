Baltimore Sun’s 2021 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: Donald C. Fry

Who could have predicted that a 1973 graduate of Bel Air High School would grow up to play such a vital role in the Baltimore region’s most prominent business and civic leadership group? Well, maybe there were a few signs in those formative years. Like an early interest in history, government and politics. He was floor manager for a mock national political convention in 7th grade. And as a freshman at what is now Frostburg State University (where he was student government president, naturally), he wrote an essay setting out a career goal that he would get his degree, a law degree and then run for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates by the time his graduating class held their 10th reunion. He was off by three years, having been elected to represent Harford County in 1990.