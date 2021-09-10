Baltimore Sun’s 2021 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honorees: Thomas and Barbara Bozzuto

As the Bozzutos tell it, it was Tom’s desire to solve the problems of cities that brought the couple to Baltimore just three years after the destructive riots of 1968. With idealistic ambitions and a graduate degree in public administration, he looked for a job in government. He landed at the Baltimore office of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “I worked there for two years,” he says, “and that was long enough to learn I was not cut out to work in government service. It rewards inaction, discourages risk taking. I couldn’t thrive in government.”