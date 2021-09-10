Baltimore Sun’s 2021 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: James Piper Bond

“James Piper Bond is an authentic visionary,” says Freeman Hrabowski, president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and one of Mr. Bond’s former mentors. “He knows how to connect people, from the business leadership to people in public housing to young students to returning citizens who have been down on their luck. And that smile that he has is genuine, it reflects a spirit that says, ‘We will get through this.’ He understands the problems of Baltimore and of the American urban environment and he has committed his life to making a difference.”