Baltimore Sun’s 2022 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: Andre Davis

A Baltimore native, Andre M. Davis has had a long career in the legal world, first as an attorney at the federal level, and later as a judge, serving on Baltimore City District Court and eventually as a senior judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, among other courts. After leaving the appeals court in 2017, he became city solicitor of Baltimore until his retirement in 2020. Judge Davis has held leadership roles in Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Maryland; the Baltimore Urban Debate League; and the youth leadership group, Community Law in Action. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun) (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

When he was a 9th grader at Booker T. Washington Junior High School in Baltimore, Andre Davis became a candidate for admission to an elite New England prep school. It was 1964, the time of the civil rights movement, and the headmasters of 23 private schools vowed to offer scholarships to bright students of color from urban school districts. Mr. Davis was one. The opportunity loomed large. But how would his parents feel about sending their teenage boy to all-white Phillips Andover 420 miles away?

Not a problem: Andre Davis was already an entrepreneur and world traveler.

By age 14, he had established one of the largest newspaper delivery routes in the city, and the Hearst Corp., publisher of The News American that Mr. Davis delivered daily to Baltimore households, rewarded him with a two-week trip to Australia. Mr. Davis was one of Hearst’s most enterprising paperboys, and in the summer of 1963, he and 19 others made the trip Down Under.

After that, his parents figured, Mr. Davis could handle Massachusetts prep school life. So off to Andover he went. “It was really head spinning,” Mr. Davis says of that time. “I was ready to come home after two weeks. But I’ve never been one to quit something. I’ve always been a risk taker, and I had demonstrated independence and an ability to take care of myself.”

Mr. Davis thrived at the academy, graduating in 1967. He went to the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree, then came back to Baltimore to study law at the University of Maryland.

After earning his degree, he worked as an appellate attorney in the Civil Rights Division at the Justice Department, then as an assistant U.S. Attorney in Baltimore. For three years, Mr. Davis was a full-time instructor at his alma mater, teaching civil and criminal procedure to law students.

In 1987, he was named a Maryland District Court judge. At that entry level of justice, Mr. Davis earned a reputation for fairness. “In those days,” says Ken Thompson, a partner at Venable LLP, “a lot of District Court judges were pro-state and, let’s put it this way, the reasonable doubt standard didn’t apply with a lot of those judges. Andre was a real student of the law, and he was disciplined and eminently fair. The state had to prove its case.”

Mr. Davis moved up to the Baltimore Circuit Court in 1990. Marcella Holland, who later served as administrative judge of the court, calls Mr. Davis “the consummate professional with high integrity and a compassion for justice.”

In 1995, President Bill Clinton nominated him to the federal bench and Mr. Davis served on the U.S. District Court in Baltimore for the next 14 years.

It was during that time that Mr. Davis confronted something he found disturbing — mandatory minimum sentences imposed by Congress on judges, especially in drug cases. Mr. Davis became an outspoken critic of mandatory minimums; he and many other opponents saw them as a direct cause of the nation’s world-leading per capita incarceration rate. “The wholesale use of mandatory minimum sentences has been the source of immeasurable injustice in this country,” Mr. Davis once said.

He continued to be a critic of mandatory minimums even after taking a seat, in 2009, on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

In 2017, two years after the civil unrest sparked by the death in police custody of Freddie Gray, Mr. Davis left the bench to accept a mayoral appointment to be city solicitor. He did this as the police department, criticized for civil rights violations, embarked on meeting the broad reforms prescribed in a consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department.

Mr. Thompson, who serves as a consent decree monitor, praises Mr. Davis’s work at a challenging time, with scandal in City Hall and turmoil in police leadership. “The one anchor we could all count on was Andre,” Mr. Thompson says. “He was stable, smart, honest and very helpful in the early days of the consent decree because there was so much dysfunction. He did a good job of stabilizing a rocky ship.”

But Mr. Davis resigned after two and a half years in the job, saying he felt “out of fuel” from numerous frustrations and disappointments. That included the corrupt practices and eventual resignation of the mayor, Catherine Pugh, who had convinced him to take the job.

“The political environment in and surrounding City Hall was so debilitating that I couldn’t stay, even to continue working on the consent decree,” Mr. Davis says. “I hated walking away from that.”

Mr. Davis was 70; aside from a relatively short stint in private practice in the 1980s, his entire career in law had been one of public service.

“I grew up in a household of mom, stepdad, sister, brother, grandmother and grandfather,” he says. “My grandfather became a double amputee as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was confined to the first floor of our small East Baltimore rowhouse for the next 13 years, when he died. For all of that time, I witnessed my mom and grandmother take care of him. So that the idea of caring about and being attentive to the needs of others was truly imprinted on me from my earliest memories of life on this earth. I think that accounts for a large part of whatever contributions I have made on behalf of those needing the help of others, and it no doubt informs my lifelong investment in public service.”

Age: 73

Hometown: Baltimore

Current residence: Fells Point

Education: University of Pennsylvania; University of Maryland School of Law.

Career highlights: Maryland district and circuit court judge; U.S. District Court judge; judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit; Baltimore City solicitor.

Civic and charitable activities: President and chair, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Maryland; board member: Baltimore Urban League, Legal Aid Bureau, Goucher College, Walters Art Gallery; founding director, Baltimore Urban Debate League; advisory board member, Open Society Institute-Baltimore, ROCA Baltimore.

Family: Married to Jessica Strauss; they have five combined children and eight combined grandchildren.