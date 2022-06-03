Baltimore Sun’s 2022 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: Alfred C.D. Vaughn

Alfred C.D. Vaughn, the longtime pastor of Sharon Baptist Church in Baltimore, is widely considered a living legend among Baptist ministers — and was named so in 2010 by the Reginald F. Lewis Museum. Rev. Dr. Vaughn served as the president of the Ministers’ Conference of Baltimore and Vicinity for multiple terms and was recognized as a “dear friend” whose accomplishments “reach far beyond the walls of his church” by U.S. Rep Elijah E. Cummings in 2007. He's shown here in April 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff)(Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

At 83 years old, Alfred C.D. Vaughn has advised leaders in Baltimore City and elsewhere, and been honored as a living legend among Baptist ministers. But the preacher and advocate has no ego; he considers himself a simple servant.

“I believe as a pastor, I’ve got to have a servant spirit. I believe that my calling is to serve and not to be served,” said Rev. Dr. Vaughn, the longtime pastor of Sharon Baptist Church in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

A native Baltimorean who was the seventh of eight surviving children (his mother birthed 12, but four did not live), Rev. Dr. Vaughn’s grew up at Sharon. He was baptized there and even worked as a janitor for a time.

“Little did I ever dream, as a janitor, to be pastor here,” Rev. Dr. Vaughn said. “I tease [people] and say, ‘Had I known I was going to be pastor, I would’ve cleaned a little better.’”

Before becoming pastor of Sharon in the mid-1980s, Rev. Dr. Vaughn pastored at Promise Land Baptist Church and Grace Memorial Baptist Church, both in Baltimore. But his service mindset also has led him to act as an activist, riot diffuser and mayoral and congressional adviser.

From riding with the police during the 1968 uprising after the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to calming gun-wielding troublemakers, to allowing his church to serve as “ground zero” during the demonstrations after the 2015 death of Freddie Gray in police custody, Rev. Dr. Vaughn has been on the forefront of protests and peacemaking in Baltimore.

“There has not been, in these last 50 years, a more consistently heard voice in anything meaningful in this city — from race relations to business expansion — than that of Dr. [Alfred C.D.] Vaughn,” said Rev. Dr. Vaughn’s mentee, Bishop Walter S. Thomas Sr., pastor of New Psalmist Baptist Church.

“He has been there for every major move in my life and given me great pastoral advice over these years,” said Bishop Thomas, who considers Rev. Dr. Vaughn like a father. “He is normally the first call I make whenever something major is happening.”

He is also a guide for other ministers. He has served as president of the Hampton University Ministers Conference, president of the Baptist Ministers Conference of Baltimore, and dean of theology at both Eastern Seminary and Virginia Seminary (both located in Virginia).

“What struck me about him over the years, was this respect that other ministers had for him,” said law professor, political organizer and longtime friend Larry S. Gibson. “He kind of got a nickname, at least among ministers; they’d call him ‘the Cardinal.’ … He was kind of a peacemaker among ministers.”

As a University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law professor, Mr. Gibson recalled how Rev. Dr. Vaughn gave him the confidence to transition from practicing law to teaching full-time. “He gave great advice,” Mr. Gibson said.

Rev. Dr. Vaughn’s vision for a more equitable church led to boundary-breaking work in his ministry: He made 32 women deacons at Sharon when he first returned to his home church as pastor.

“One of the things that I’m really proud of is that I’ve been blessed to be an advocate for women in the ministry,” the pastor said. “If God has sons, he certainly has daughters. And in the economy of God there’s no such thing as separation of a woman preacher and a man preacher, you’re just his son or his daughter and have equal rights”

His stance on women’s leadership stretches beyond the walls of the church. He calls his wife of almost 59 years, Lillian P.B. Vaughn, “the boss,” and attributes many of his accomplishments to her.

“If I’d have any success at all in life, I tell everybody, give me 40% and give her 60%, because she’s been the force behind me, pushing me to do the things that I’ve been doing,” Rev. Dr. Vaughn said of the church’s first lady.

Rev. Dr. Vaughn’s children also have been pivotal to his career.

“I had a son, he is now deceased, Corrogan,” the pastor said, calling the death a great loss. “And then I have Rev. Lynnette, that’s my daughter, she helps me. And then I have Cassandra, who’s the baby child. They’ve all been a blessing to my life in terms of supporting me in ministry.”

”He always reminded us that we have to have a spirit of prosperity and keep God first,” Cassandra Vaughn said. “No matter what, I don’t care if you stubbed your toe, ‘pray about it,’” he would say. “The life that he lives in public is the life he lives in private.”

Though he uses walking assistance and a wheelchair, Rev. Dr. Vaughn’s servant spirit is not slowing down. He still pastors parishioners and the community, opening his doors when the pandemic hit to make sure people in the neighborhood had enough to eat.

While many celebrate Rev. Dr. Vaughn’s accomplishments, leadership and service, the humble pastor said he’s just been paying his dues.

“I really don’t believe, in my own opinion, that I’ve done anything outstanding, because I believe that the old folk were right when they said, ‘service is the price you pay for occupying this earth,’” Rev. Dr. Vaughn said. “And everything I’ve done, I’ve done because I’ve felt that it was part of the territory.”

Alfred C.D. Vaughn

Age: 83

Hometown: Baltimore

Current residence: Baltimore

Education: Virginia Seminary and College (now Virginia University Lynchburg); Southeastern University.

Career highlights: Pastor of: Promise Land Baptist Church, Grace Memorial Baptist Church and Sharon Baptist Church; chairman of the board to Virginia Seminary and College; chair of the advisory board for Grace and Glory magazine; served as the president of the Baptist Ministers Conference of Baltimore and Vicinity eight terms.

Civic and charitable activities: Created Sharon Baptist Church Food Bank; tutoring; school supply program; program linking youth to seniors; Men’s Fellowship Program; allowing church to be used as an activism base for Sandtown-Winchester area.

Family: Married to Lillian P.B. Vaughn; three children; three grandchildren and two grandsons-in-law; one great grandson.