Baltimore Sun’s 2022 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: E. Albert Reece

Dr. Albert Reece for the Baltimore Sun Business and Civic Hall of Fame section. The longtime dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine will retire at the end of this academic year, after 16 years as dean. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Since his early years as a little boy growing up in Spanish Town, Jamaica, well before he was known for his colorful bow ties, E. Albert Reece had varied interests, ranging from classical music to cricket and soccer. But there was one constant all along for this son of a schoolteacher and a homebuilder — his interest in the world of medicine.

“From an early age I was intrigued by the power of healing, restoration and wellness that medicine provided,” said Dr. Reece, who retired at the end of the 2022 academic year as the dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine and executive vice president of the institution’s medical affairs.

In interviews through the years, he frequently recalls the power that physicians of his childhood, who still made house calls, seemed to wield. They’d come into a person’s home and make them well after just a few questions and a prescription. “Wow, this guy’s good,” he would think to himself.

Dr. Reece completed high school in Jamaica, then earned a General Certificate of Education with honors from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, opening the door to universities worldwide. Dr. Reece chose America, where he received bachelor’s degrees from Andrews University in Michigan and Long Island University. He then earned a medical degree from New York University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) at Columbia University and then a postdoctoral fellowship in maternal-fetal medicine, known as perinatology, at Yale University School of Medicine, in New Haven, Connecticut.

At Yale, he would also transition to working in academia, taking positions as an assistant, then an associate, professor of OB/GYN. He was then recruited by Temple University in Philadelphia to chair the medical school’s OB/GYN department.

“The habit of curiosity, which I had as a child, increased over the years,” Dr. Reece said. “Therefore, academia, which emphasizes research and education, was a natural and logical fit.”

While he always dreamed of being a doctor, Dr. Reece said his “love for science and research evolved” over time. “I became increasingly engaged in research as a way to investigate, understand, decipher and unravel the mysteries of health and disease and to find the answers,” he said.

While at Temple, Dr. Reece pioneered a technique to identify fetal birth defects through an “embryofetoscopy,” which allowed for the direct visualization of a developing embryo or fetus. He would focus much of his research throughout his career in this area, with a particular focus on maternal diabetes and its effects.

After a decade at Temple — during which he also managed to earn a Ph.D. in biochemistry from The University of the West Indies and an MBA from Temple’s Fox School of Business & Management — Dr. Reece served as vice chancellor and dean of the School of Medicine at University of Arkansas until 2006, when he began his tenure at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

He is widely credited with driving the school forward. He doubled research funding (to nearly $600 million) and clinical revenue (to $351 million); expanded clinical practice locations to 60 from 6; and overhauled the medical education curriculum. Under his leadership, the university also has invested in research of infectious diseases, cancers and neurosciences, and in research that led to the first successful transplant of a pig heart into a human without rejection.

Overall, he has developed a research culture at the school of medicine, which continues after his retirement. His next step is to head the new Center for Birth Defects Research there, continuing his investigation of anomalies caused by maternal diabetes.

“He has this genuine, sincere commitment to serve medicine, to make medicine greater in its capability to care for people,” said Ralph Snyderman, chancellor emeritus for Duke University and former chair of the University of Maryland School of Medicine Scientific Advisory Council. “He’s the real deal. He is a deeply committed, effective leader who really cares.”

As a leader, diversity and equity have become key to Dr. Reece’s work and legacy. Under his tutelage, Maryland’s School of Medicine increased diversity efforts through programs such as the Cultural Transformation Initiative, which worked to improve racial and gender equity at the school.

Dr. Reece’s determination and strong work ethic has served as an inspiration to others, even in hard times, when funding was difficult to come by.

“I have been inspired by Dr. Reece’s unwavering commitment when the outlook was not always positive. When federal research dollars were less plentiful, Dr. Reece persisted,” said Michael Cryor, CEO of the Cryor Group and former board chair of the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He called Dr. Reece a treasure.

“The University of Maryland, the city of Baltimore and the state of Maryland have every reason to celebrate his service and to wish him well in his future endeavors,” Mr. Cryor said.

E. Albert Reece

Age: 72

Hometown: Spanish Town, Jamaica, West Indies

Current residence: Lutherville

Education: General Certificate of Education, Cambridge University; bachelors’ degrees from Andrews and Long Island universities; doctor of medicine degree from New York University School of Medicine; doctor of philosophy degree from The University of the West Indies; master’s of business administration degree from the Fox School of Business and Management Temple University. (2001)

Career highlights: assistant professor of OB/GYN, attending perinatologist and director of the Diabetes-in-Pregnancy Study Unit at Yale University School of Medicine; chairman for the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Temple University School of Medicine; vice chancellor and dean of the University of Arkansas College of Medicine and professor for medical sciences; distinguished professor, dean and executive vice president for medical affairs, University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Civic and charitable activities: Board member of the Lasker Foundation and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra; Baltimore Symphony Orchestra CEO Search Committee.

Family: Married to Sharon Reece; three daughters, one granddaughter.