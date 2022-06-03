Letter from Baltimore Sun Media Publisher/Editor Trif Alatzas: Congratulations to the 2022 Hall of Fame class

We are pleased to introduce the 13 leaders who will join our 2022 Baltimore Sun Business and Civic Hall of Fame. These individuals have focused their efforts in the Baltimore region, striving to make it a better place to live and work. Now in its seventh year, we have inducted more than 80 people into our Hall of Fame, recognizing their achievements in business, public service, education, philanthropy, media and more.

As The Sun celebrates its 185th anniversary this year, we reflect on our mission to hold institutions, leaders and other decision makers accountable, and to identify solutions to the region’s challenges. We also understand the importance of recognizing noteworthy people who make up our communities, and we do that in part through annual publications such as this Hall of Fame, along with our Women to Watch and Top Workplaces magazines.

Two years ago, we unveiled the permanent Hall of Fame installation through a partnership with the Center Club in downtown Baltimore. We hope you get a chance to take a look sometime soon. That display recognizes our past honorees, and we add new class of members each year.

Members of the first six Hall of Fame classes include U.S. Rep. Helen Delich Bentley (2016), and developer and H&S Bakery founder, John Paterakis Sr. (’16); Eddie and Sylvia Brown (’16); former U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski (’17); Harbor Bank of Maryland co-founder, Joseph Haskins (’18); former Baltimore mayor and current University of Baltimore president, Kurt L. Schmoke (’19); UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski (’20) and the Rev. Dr. Alvin C. Hathaway Sr. (’21).

This year’s seventh class is made up of: Judge Andre M. Davis, journalist and museum director Wanda Q. Draper; American Visionary Art Museum co-founder Rebecca Alban Hoffberger; philanthropists Earl and Darielle Linehan; retiring Maryland Del. Maggie McIntosh; Deborah Phelps, executive director of the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools; E. Albert Reece, retired dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine; Paul B. Rothman, retiring dean of Johns Hopkins’ medical school and CEO of its health system; Laurie Schwartz, executive director of nonprofit Waterfront Partnership; Clair Zamoiski Segal, chair of the Baltimore Museum of Art; William Stromberg, former president and CEO of T. Rowe Price; and Alfred C.D. Vaughn, a longtime pastor of Sharon Baptist Church.

To choose this class of 2022, our editorial board sought nominations from our readers and from a selection committee made up of past Hall of Fame inductees to identify a diverse group of people who should be considered. The selection committee assisted the editorial board in studying each nominee and evaluating their accomplishments, including their business success, influence in building and helping to expand organizations, community leadership, support for various causes and achievements in leading Maryland — and the Baltimore region, in particular — forward. Members of the editorial board, which I oversee, made final decisions.

As has been the practice in the past, a portion of the proceeds from this Hall of Fame publication will be donated to charity; this year’s partnership is with the Y in Central Maryland’s youth and teen development programs, including the Y Leaders’ Club. We thank our sponsors, whose advertising can be found throughout this publication and at baltimoresun.com.

We also would like to thank each of the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees, whose profiles appear throughout the pages of this section, for their leadership and commitment to Baltimore and Maryland, and we hope that their stories will serve as an example and inspiration to others.

Baltimore Sun Media has dedicated itself to leadership in business, journalism and debate. The Sun’s Hall of Fame recognizes Maryland’s modern-day leaders who have helped to set a standard for future generations and chronicles the lives of these extraordinary women and men whose achievements define our city and region.

Congratulations to the class of 2022.

— Trif Alatzas

Publisher and editor-in-chief