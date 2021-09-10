Letter from Baltimore Sun Media Publisher/Editor Trif Alatzas: Leading by example in 2021 Hall of Fame class

The selection panel considered various criteria, including a nominee’s business success, their influence in building and helping to expand organizations, community leadership, support for various causes and detailed achievements in leading Maryland and this region forward. Members of the editorial board made final decisions. As we have in the past, a portion of the proceeds from this Hall of Fame publication will be donated to charity; this year’s partner is the Greater Baltimore Urban League. We are pleased to thank our sponsors whose advertising can be found throughout this publication and at baltimoresun.com.