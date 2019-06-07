Letter from Baltimore Sun Media Publisher/Editor Trif Alatzas: Inspiring leadership in the 2019 Hall of Fame

I’m delighted to introduce you to the fourth group of inductees to our Baltimore Sun Business and Civic Hall of Fame. The Sun's Hall of Fame recognizes career achievements of selected Maryland leaders. Our editorial board collaborated with business and community leaders as well as past Hall of Fame inductees to choose citizens who have shown leadership in business, philanthropy, public service, education, the arts and more.

Since its founding 182 years ago, The Baltimore Sun Media Group has dedicated itself to leadership in business, journalism and debate, and it has chronicled the lives of the extraordinary men and women whose achievements still define our city and region. The Sun's Hall of Fame is designed to recognize Maryland's modern-day leaders who have done so for the next generation.

Twelve individuals were chosen for this year's class, and we officially inducted them this week into the Hall of Fame. They join 33 people who made up the first three classes, including the late U.S. Rep. Helen Delich Bentley ('16) and John Paterakis Sr. ('16) as well as current business and civic leaders such as Eddie and Sylvia Brown ('16), Norman Augustine ('18) and Joseph Haskins ('18).

Each year, we expand the Hall of Fame by inducting a new class of people who made this community stronger through their deep commitment to make this city and state a better place.

We sought nominations from our readers to identify a diverse group of women and men who should be considered. Our selection committee assisted our editorial board in studying each nominee, discussing their accomplishments and helping to choose the members of the Class of 2018.

The selection panel considered various criteria, including a nominee's business success, their influence in building and helping to expand organizations, community leadership, support for various causes and detailed achievements in leading Maryland and this region forward. Members of the editorial board made final decisions. As we have in the past, a portion of the proceeds from this Hall of Fame publication will be donated to charity; this year’s partner is the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. We are pleased to thank our sponsors of this event whose advertising can be found throughout this publication and at baltimoresun.com.

Profiles of this year's Hall of Fame inductees appear throughout the pages of this section. We offer our thanks to each of them for their leadership and commitment to Baltimore and Maryland and hope that their stories will serve as an example and inspiration.

Congratulations to the Class of 2019.

Trif Alatzas, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief

