Baltimore Sun’s 2021 Business and Civic Hall of Fame honoree: Donald P. Hutchinson

At the GBC, Mr. Hutchinson spent close to a decade trying to get business leaders and government officials from the city and counties to cooperate in promoting the region as a place to do business. The GBC pushed for more state funds for the city schools, construction of a football stadium for the new Baltimore Ravens and, toward the end of Mr. Hutchinson’s tenure, a new venue for Broadway shows to replace the bankrupt Mechanic Theater. “The Hippodrome was a GBC project,” Mr. Hutchinson says. “It started out as a $26 million project that ended up being a $63 million project.” Raising money to save and restore the dilapidated theater speaks to Mr. Hutchinson’s exceptional skills at lobbying and in leadership. The Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center opened for audiences in 2004. Three years later, Mr. Hutchinson’s lobbying, leadership and fix-it skills were again put to the test.