Baltimore’s Marilyn Mosby may not have done anything illegal, but the top prosecutor’s travel still raises concerns | COMMENTARY

That does not excuse, however, the fact that Ms. Mosby didn’t get Board of Estimates approval as required by administrative procedures for certain trips. Travel costing more than $800, or that lasts more than five workdays, requires a go-ahead from the city spending panel, even if taxpayer money is not used, Ms. Cummings said in her report. Fifteen of Ms. Mosby’s trips fell into that category. Perhaps Ms. Mosby didn’t know about the rule, given that she didn’t get permission for any of the trips, but disclosed all of them on state ethics forms. (Do other public officials ask permission for such trips, or is an obscure rule?). That still doesn’t give her a pass. We hold public officials to a high standard and expect them to follow all laws and procedures, especially when their jobs involve upholding the law. How much leeway do her prosecutors give to defendants who argue they didn’t understand what they did was wrong?