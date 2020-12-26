2020 Marylanders of the Year: This year, we chose two | COMMENTARY

On the health care side, doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and others in the medical field interacted directly with individuals who contracted the deadly disease, offering them treatment, kindness and comfort — and, in too many cases, a hand to hold as their bodies gave out. Many people performing such critical work were separated from their own families, despite wearing layers of protective gear on the job, to avoid potentially infecting children and spouses. And some lost their own lives to this devastating disease, while working to save the lives of others. Two notable examples are Dr. Joseph Costa, who ran the critical care division of Mercy Medical Center and treated COVID-19 patients, and Dr. Lloyd Bowser Jr., a podiatrist who made house calls for elderly diabetic patients. The two beloved doctors died four months apart from COVID, each at the far too young age of 56.