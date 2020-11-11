Maryland Republican Kimberly Klacik sets new standard for election denial | COMMENTARY

If failed Maryland congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik’s goal was to reveal how ridiculous President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud are and how absurd his refusal to admit defeat, she could scarcely have devised a better scheme than to cast herself as a similar Election Day victim. After all, Ms. Klacik did not merely lose (for the second time in seven months) her bid to capture the 7th district seat once held by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, she was defeated in something akin to an electoral tsunami. For most political observers, this was absolutely no surprise. She fared only slightly better than Republican candidates have in this Democratically gerrymandered district in elections past. But Ms. Klacik decided to go full Trump and post on social media baseless suggestions of fraud along with the false claim that she actually beat her opponent, Rep. Kweisi Mfume, on “day of & in-person early voting, along with absentee," when, in reality, she lost to him in all three categories, and overall by a vote of 72% to 28%.