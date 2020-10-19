Don’t be like Maryland’s governor: Vote for the living | COMMENTARY

Americans died so that Larry Hogan could have the right to vote. He’s certainly not required to respect that sacred right, to cherish it or to even participate in it, but how he could so proudly disrespect it is something of a quandary. This is supposed to make him seem statesmanlike? Above the fray? Defiant of his president? To preserve his middle-of-the-road political standing for his own possible run for president or for a U.S. Senate seat? To his credit, Mr. Hogan has sometimes stood up to President Donald Trump. But in this moment, when he might truly make a difference, when he could demonstrate to Maryland and the rest of the country that Mr. Trump’s divisive, racist, partisan, vitriolic politics are unacceptable, he falters. And his excuse is that others in his state will do the heavy lifting for him.