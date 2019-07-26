Food as a weapon against the poor

Instead of punishing kids for something they have no control over — the lot they were give in life — maybe school systems should be looking for ways to make sure kids have access to healthy meals. (Not all kids who are hungry qualify for the federal free and reduced lunch program or their parents don’t know to sign up.) Plenty of evidence and research supports the notion that when students don’t get proper nutrition they don’t perform as well in school. That’s where educators should put their focus, not on bean counting. Why not open food banks in schools or partner with local businesses and non-profits to help pay for kids’ meals?