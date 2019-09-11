No more delays — Maryland must compensate those it wrongly imprisoned

Mr. Lomax’s conviction in the 1967 murder of Robert Brewer may be the most egregious. There had been several highly publicized murders in Baltimore at the time, and police were pulling young black men into a procession of line-ups. Three witnesses (all white) identified him as the killer in the Brewer murder, and police charged him despite the fact that it was physically impossible for him to have committed the crime. The witnesses described the killer as having carried bags of groceries in each hand before the murder, but Mr. Lomax’s right hand was severely injured and covered in a cast at the time. (It had in fact been re-dressed that very day.) The police claimed that ballistics analysis connected him with other murders all across town, but no such analysis was ever performed.