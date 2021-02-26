We need to help women during the pandemic and beyond | COMMENTARY

A state relief package will offer some financial assistance, and legislation for federal relief will, we hope, soon pass in Congress. But more long-term help is needed that will help women get back on financial solid footing and improve their lives even after the pandemic is over. The General Assembly could start with approving the Time to Care Act of 2021 (House Bill 375, Senate Bill 211), which would require employers to provide up to 12 weeks of paid family emergency leave to their workers. The Maryland Essential Workers’ Protection Act (H.B. 581, S.B. 486) would also offer essential workers, once again mostly women, extra financial help in the form of hazard pay at a time when many are eating the costs of personal protective equipment required for their jobs. Companies, especially the ones whose business has done well during the pandemic, should offer such pay or bonuses themselves, but we know many will not.