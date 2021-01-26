Maryland must do more to get COVID vaccine to African American, LatinX communities COMMENTARY

Many individuals, however, have a chance of getting a shot only if they can sit on the internet for hours searching appointments, call different providers offering the vaccine or drive a little out of the way for an available spot. Not everyone has the luxury of doing that. Making matters worse is Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to expand eligibility to those age 65 and over when there is already not enough vaccine to go around — something he said he did at the request of the federal government as well as county health departments. He could have said no, just as some counties have now said they won’t expand who is eligible until they have the supply to meet the demand. That would have been leadership. Instead, the bottleneck is about to get worse, and we fear communities of color will be left further behind.