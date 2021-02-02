Maryland’s vaccine rollout, the ‘Hunger Games’ of health care | COMMENTARY

Some of it is not the state’s fault. Making a vaccine is a complex process and only so many doses can be made at a time. The state can’t give out what is not available. The Trump administration also bungled efforts before leaving office, creating problems for many states. But none of this is new information, and people don’t want to hear the same excuses. State officials need to work realistically within the confines of the data. If there is not enough vaccine, why keep opening the floodgates to let more people in? Yes, the governor has warned repeatedly that the vaccine supply is too slow to meet the demand. That makes the decision to keep expanding eligibility even more curious. Rather than create its own natural disaster, the administration needs to immediately put a halt on new people who are allowed to get vaccines until more product is available. The Hogan administration has said it acted at the request of the local jurisdictions and the federal government. But it didn’t have to. Now, it’s time to exercise some leadership before we end up in a deeper hole.