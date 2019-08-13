This is why the Urban League shouldn’t do secret surveillance for the Baltimore police

We understand that Councilman Costello, who Ms. Majors said came to her with the request, was responding to residents concerned about what they say has in effect become an open air drug market. We feel for anyone scared to come out of their front door. This simply wasn’t the right way to address it. We don’t care how good of a view the League’s building would provide to an apartment complex police want to target. The request lacked a certain level of cultural sensitivity and competency, and was disrespectful to the organization.