That is the kind of accountability that is needed, and was missing, when the medical system came under fire last year for working out no-bid contracts, with little or no scrutiny, with some of its board members, as revealed in an investigation by The Baltimore Sun, which found the system had contracts of some kind with a third of its members. Among those was former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, who sold her “Healthy Holly” children’s books to the medical system for hundreds of thousands of dollars. She pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion last month.