The new target of Trump’s anti-immigrant cruelty: Refugees from the Bahamas

But whether it is refugees from war-torn nations across the globe, migrants seeking to escape gang violence in Central America or Bahamians whose entire communities were just wiped out by Dorian, President Trump is blind to our national interest, our historical commitments or even our basic human decency. All he sees are criminals and terrorists. He said it when he launched his campaign four years ago with the accusation that Mexico was “sending” criminals and rapists across our border. He said it when he claimed “unknown Middle Easterners” had infiltrated a caravan of migrants from Honduras headed toward the U.S. border. And he said it again this week when he claimed unknown criminals and gang members were using the chaos and devastation in the Bahamas to slip into the U.S. His xenophobia is pathological, and this week he has reminded us that it is profoundly cruel.