Trump stands up for the real victims of homelessness — rich, foreign real estate investors

Raiding homeless encampments doesn’t solve homelessness. Providing decent, affordable, safe housing does. State and local governments need to pay attention to the barriers they have erected to limit the construction of such housing and to shunt what exists into communities with few economic and educational opportunities, but the federal government could do much more to provide support. It could eliminate Section 8 waiting lists by treating housing vouchers for low-income people as an entitlement. It could provide better tax credits for affordable housing. It could renew federal direct investment in building subsidized housing. It could invest far more in the maintenance and renovation of the public housing that already exists. Those actions might not end homelessness in San Francisco or Los Angeles (or, for that matter, Baltimore) as quickly as Mr. Trump’s fellow high-end real estate investors might like, but they would make an enormous difference to the actual victims of America’s homelessness crisis.