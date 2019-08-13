Trump said he wanted more immigrants from places like Norway. Now he’s using policy to try to make it happen.

But if the incident in which Mr. Trump proclaimed a desire for more immigrants from countries like Norway (read: rich and white) and not from “s---hole” countries like Haiti and much of Africa (read: poor and black or brown) wasn’t enough to prove otherwise, his administration’s actions this week should erase all doubt. Acting director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Kenneth Cuccinelli II announced new rules Monday for legal immigrants seeking a green card that would deny them permanent status in this country if they are deemed likely to use public benefits — including food stamps and Medicare. In the name of preventing immigrants from being a “drain” on our nation, the rule would give the Trump administration broad leeway to decide who is worthy and who is not, and to deport those it deems undesirable. The federal government has long been able to deny permanent status to people who are dependent on public benefits, but these new rules stretch the bounds of that principle in a way that’s almost perfectly designed to favor immigrants who are white over those who aren’t.