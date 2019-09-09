An Afghan peace deal requires patient, consistent, multilateral diplomacy; in other words: a different president

Eighteen years in, after 2,437 U.S. killed and more than 20,000 wounded, there is no debating the conclusion that our efforts to decisively defeat the Taliban and transform Afghanistan into a representative democracy where women’s and minorities’ rights are respected have not succeeded and never will. We do not begrudge President Trump’s desire to bring American troops home, just as we did not begrudge former President Barack Obama when he wanted the same thing. We don’t criticize the Trump administration for negotiating with the Taliban, just as we did not criticize the Obama administration for doing so. Our main hope now must be to assure that Afghanistan cannot again be used as a base for attacks on the United States or our allies, whether by the Taliban or some other group like al-Qaida, and that is going to require talking to our enemies.