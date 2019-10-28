Much of what I thought I knew about fine dining turns out to be outdated or wrong. It’s no longer the hallmark of a fancy restaurant that a waiter comes out and grinds the Parmesan for your dish. Many chefs now consider the term “farm to table,” a concept popularized by Alice Waters and her restaurant Chez Panisse, to be passé. Today, it’s just assumed that restaurants of a certain class will get their ingredients locally. Kosher is not the same thing as kosher style (expect phone calls from readers should you confuse the two).