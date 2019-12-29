To our readers:
I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you, our valued subscribers, for supporting our journalism. Our mission to inform, investigate, celebrate and give voice to the voiceless in our community would be impossible without our subscribers and advertisers.
You have helped us accomplish a great deal this year. We were the first to uncover former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s “Healthy Holly” book-selling scandal. That coverage also prompted changes at the University of Maryland Medical System and spurred new state laws to improve accountability from its board of directors. Our editorial board’s forceful response to the president of the United States’ claim that Baltimore is a “rat and rodent infested mess” drew an outpouring of support from proud Baltimoreans and attracted worldwide attention. We spent months developing “Cops and Robbers” — an in-depth series on Baltimore’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. Our sportswriters documented the Ravens’ recent eye-popping performance and highlighted the achievements of young athletes from around the region. We told the stories of our community, including the Morgan State University marching band’s debut in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Camden Yards hosting its first concert by a national act and Club 1111 — a nightclub for Baltimore adults with disabilities. And this year, we asked you, our readers, what you wanted to know more about, and your requests sent our reporters to learn what’s at the bottom of the harbor and the top of the William Donald Schaefer Tower.
Once again, the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association named The Baltimore Sun its News Organization of the Year among large newspapers, and we received top awards for our public records efforts and our website. Our sister paper, The Capital, received a Pulitzer Prize special citation this year recognizing the staff’s brave work reporting on the killing of five colleagues in their Annapolis newsroom in June 2018. We honored the memory of those we lost — Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters — with the dedication of a memorial garden in Acton’s Cove Waterfront Park in Annapolis on the anniversary of the tragedy.
As Baltimore’s largest media company, we have more people consuming our news than ever before. Readers can engage with our content on baltimoresun.com, through social media channels, with our Baltimore Sun app and through our popular e-newspaper. In addition, our legacy print products, including The Baltimore Sun, The Capital, the Carroll County Times, a portfolio of weekly community papers and many magazines, continue to provide consumers with news and valuable advertising.
As we move forward, we will evolve to provide the news where and when people want it. What will remain the same, as it has for 182 years, is our commitment to watchdog journalism and local news that provides “Light for All.”
On behalf of all of us at Baltimore Sun Media, we wish you joy, good health and peace in the new year.
Trif Alatzas
Publisher & Editor-in-Chief
Baltimore Sun Media