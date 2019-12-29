Once again, the Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association named The Baltimore Sun its News Organization of the Year among large newspapers, and we received top awards for our public records efforts and our website. Our sister paper, The Capital, received a Pulitzer Prize special citation this year recognizing the staff’s brave work reporting on the killing of five colleagues in their Annapolis newsroom in June 2018. We honored the memory of those we lost — Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters — with the dedication of a memorial garden in Acton’s Cove Waterfront Park in Annapolis on the anniversary of the tragedy.